SCRANTON — Center City Print commemorates its 10-year anniversary by championing positive environmental change in Pennsylvania with the First Annual “Picnic In The Park,” presented by the Paperback Foundation.

The day of food, crafts, music, and other environmentally-aware activities takes place in McDade Park on Sunday, October 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests can expect a day of music and merriment, as well as education.

Enjoy a live performance by Daddy-O & The Sax Maniax while picnicking in the park and partaking in local culinary delights at various food trucks. Also shop crafts and gifts from Pennsylvania artisans for a true offering of what our eclectic community can really do!

Raising awareness about the importance of revitalizing natural areas, cultivating habitats for biodiversity, and enhancing the quality of our local communities is the central goal of this Scranton festival. Attendees can engage in environmental education sessions to learn practical ways to make a positive impact in our world.

“This is more than just a day in the park,” emphasizes Gina Svoboda Director Of the Paperback Foundation. “It’s a call to action. Together, as a community, we have the power to enact meaningful change, ensuring a greener, more sustainable future for all.”

Support the green Sunday initiative with a Sunday of spending time out in nature at Picnic in the Park. Let’s celebrate this crucial cause to work towards a more sustainable NEPA.

This event also honors Center City Print’s decade-long commitment to community service and environmental consciousness.

“Over the past ten years, Center City Print has not only served our communities through quality print solutions but has also prioritized green initiatives,” says Kurt Effertz Owner Center City Print. “Launching the Paperback Foundation and hosting this annual picnic is our way of deepening that commitment and fostering a sense of environmental responsibility throughout Pennsylvania.”

Center City Print opened 2012 in Scranton and have become well-known for their quality printing solutions. The company maintains an eco-conscious approach to pave the way for community-focused projects — like the Paperback Foundation which founded this first-ever Picnic In The Park!

The Paperback Foundation is dedicated to promoting environmental initiatives like this across Pennsylvania. Its mission is to inspire locals to take a hands-on approach to conservation, sustainability, and environmental education.