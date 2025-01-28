The acclaimed Sublime tribute band, Badfish sets off on their “Gimme The Gold Tour 2025” along with special guests, The Quasi Kings.

STROUDSBURG — For nearly 25 years, Badfish has been bringing the feel-good vibes of Sublime to stages across the country, celebrating the band’s iconic blend of ska-punk and reggae-rock.

With their Gimme The Gold Tour 2025, Badfish takes stage at the Sherman Theater on April 11, delivering an unforgettable tribute to Sublime’s greatest hits, including fan favorites from the legendary California group that defined a generation.

In addition to their tribute set, Badfish has been making waves with their original music. The band recently released two new tracks, “F You Pay Me” and “High With You,” adding fresh, groove-infused tunes to their setlist that seamlessly blend with their tribute material.

Launching the band in 2001 out of Rhode Island, Badfish has proved a fan favorite at sold-out shows nationwide, always promising a night of high-energy fun that channels those Sublime vibes we still crave decades later.

Joining Badfish on stage will be special guests The Quasi Kings and Land of Panda. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available now for a celebration of Sublime’s legacy and another milestone in the exciting future of Badfish! To book your tickets and get more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808.