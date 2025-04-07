Sherman Theater presents The Maybabies on Saturday, April 12, with the show beginning at 8 p.m.

STROUDSBURG – The Sherman Theater is excited to welcome The Maybabies to the stage on Saturday, April 12.

Known for their dynamic blend of talent and camaraderie, The Maybabies have been a staple in the Pennsylvania music scene for over 17 years.

Combining members of two beloved groups, the Jim Roberti Trio and Pocono Duo, the band delivers an unforgettable show filled with an extensive catalog of crowd-pleasing songs. Their unique performance style starts with individual sets from their respective groups before coming together as a powerful five-piece band for a high-energy finale.

Fans can expect a mix of classic hits, local favorites, and plenty of surprises throughout the night. True to their name, most of the band members were born in May, except for Paul, who’s the honorary exception!

The doors open for the show at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office.