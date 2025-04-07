WILKES-BARRE – Irish music phenomenon Celtic Thunder bring their tour to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, September 16, at 7 p.m.

During this intimate evening with Celtic Thunder, past members of the group will join forces with Celtic Thunder’s current lineup to wow audiences with their most beloved songs. The performance is presented by the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and Magic City Productions.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m with the exclusive pre-sale for Kirby Members begins Wednesday, April 9, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org or ticketmaster.com, in-person at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours , or call the box office by phone.

Fans of the internationally-renowned Irish music phenomenon, Celtic Thunder, are in for a special treat as the group announces their brand-new show, “An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder,” which will reunite both past and present members for an unforgettable evening of music, memories, and camaraderie.

“An Intimate Evening with Celtic Thunder” is more than just a concert—it’s a journey through the group’s lasting legacy. Featuring a carefully curated setlist of their greatest hits, this show will showcase the powerful harmonies, soaring ballads, and electrifying performances that have made Celtic Thunder a household name. From classic Irish folk songs to contemporary favorites, audiences can expect to hear the anthems that have defined Celtic Thunder’s illustrious career.

Over the years, Celtic Thunder has been home to some of the finest vocalists in the world, and the upcoming show will see Emmet, Damian, Neil and Ronan perform some of Celtic Thunder’s greatest songs and welcome some old friends along the way.

“We wanted to create something truly special for our fans, something that feels personal and celebratory,” says Damian McGinty, longtime Celtic Thunder Principal in a press release shared with The Weekender. “This show is about reconnecting—with the music, with each other, and with the people who have supported us throughout the years. It’s a chance to relive the magic of Celtic Thunder in a more intimate way, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this experience with our audience.”

Since its inception in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder has captivated global audiences with its stunning performances and rich musical heritage. Known for their dynamic stage presence and ability to blend traditional Irish music with contemporary sounds, the group has sold millions of albums and performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.