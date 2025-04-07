The rising country star will be joined by Priscilla Block and Greylan James on his tour to celebrate his upcoming fifth studio album.

WILKES-BARRE — Multi-Platinum selling and award-winning superstar Cole Swindell will bring his 2025 headlining “Happy Hour Sad Tour” to Mohegan Arena on Saturday, September 13, produced by Pepper Entertainment.

Joining the four-time ACM Award winner on his latest tour are special guests Priscilla Block and Greylan James.

Swindell’s Down Home Crew will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Happy Hour Sad Tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets start at $35.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m.

The Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza has had plenty of success in hosting some of country music’s biggest legends and rising stars. The venue has recently hosted record-breaking sellout performances from the likes of Tim McGraw, Zach Bryan and Kenny Chesney and will feature country singer Brantley Gilbert on April 26.

“Country music holds a special place in the hearts of fans here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and we’re honored to bring Cole Swindell’s Happy Hour Sad Tour to the Mohegan Arena this fall,” said Justin Topa, Marketing Manager of the Mohegan Arena. “Our community shows up time and again to support country artists, and that passion creates such a memorable atmosphere inside our venue.”

The Happy Hour Sad Tour, named after a new song on the artist’s upcoming fifth studio album, Spanish Moss, is scheduled for release on June 27. Spanish Moss also includes Swindell’s current Top 5 and rising single, “Forever To Me,” which he co-wrote with Greylan James and Rocky Block in honor of his engagement and wedding to his new bride Courtney last year. The Top 5 single stays relevant to his current life as it now marks and honors the upcoming birth of his first child in fall 2025 — a daughter.

Country music superstar and multi-award winner Cole Swindell has already released some of the new music from his upcoming fifth studio album, Spanish Moss, for Warner Music Nashville including “Forever To Me,” and most recently the digital-only releases of “Spanish Moss,” “Kill A Prayer,” “One Day” and “3 Feet Tall” — which Country Now called a “Song of the Year contender.”

Swindell charted three back-to-back, Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 hits off his fourth studio album, Stereotype, including “Single Saturday Night,” “Never Say Never” (with Lainey Wilson) and the five-week three-time Platinum chart-topper, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” that garnered three ACM Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as songwriter and artist), an iHeart Music Award for Country Song of the Year, and received a nomination for Musical Event of the Year with Jo Dee Messina for the 57th CMA Awards. He released a special duet remix of his smash “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” featuring Messina that has produced multiple award nominations.