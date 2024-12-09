BETHLEHEM — It’s gettin’ hot in here! ArtsQuest just announced the fourth Musikfest 2025 headliner, Nelly, will be coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

This show is sponsored by Yuengling Flight and Rich Mar Florist, with media partner LOUD Radio.

Ticket access begins Tuesday, December 10. for ArtsQuest Members and Friday, December 13, for the general public at Musikfest.org.Ticket prices run from $39 to $129 ($234 for Steel Terrace which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a covered tent). Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7:30 p.m..

For 24 years, Nelly has been connecting generations with his exuberant anthems, fusing musical genres and engaging in multiple entertainment mediums including music, television and film. The diamond-selling, multi-platinum, 3x Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, Nelly, has continuously raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality.

Nelly strives to be a trailblazer and to be the first to make his mark in every category such as being the first hip hop artist to blur the musical genres of Hip Hop and Country before it was trendy with the chart-topping hit “Over and Over” with Tim McGraw.

Nelly’s music history is lengthy beginning with his solo career in the year 2000, with his commercial debut album “Country Grammar,” of which the featured title track and the single “Ride wit Me” were top 10 hits. The performer’s “Country Grammar” album, the “Nellyville” album and his song “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line have achieved Diamond status.

The music mogul’s newest album “HEARTLAND” made it to Billboard’s top ten Country Album Charts.

Over one million people attended Musikfest in 2024. The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled for August 1 through August 10, 2025 with free and ticketed music performances happening all around Bethlehem.