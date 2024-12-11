SCOTT TWP – Ordinary lives can become extraordinary. That’s the premise of a new nonfiction book just released Tuesday, December 10, on Amazon entitled “The Walk on Layton: 52 Modern Parables for Your Journey,” written by NEPA author Jo Ann Jones Walczak.

A lifelong resident of Layton Road in Scott Township, the author chronicles fifty-two short stories of family, travel, history, trauma, and culture as she walks through life in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Each story reveals the metaphorical value of these events as we learn to give walking space to God, our forever-on-the-road-together companion,” said Walczak in a press release.

These real-life inspirational stories will take us to mundane places, like a garden, a family dinner, and a camping trip, and into amazing places like Tibet and a communist Chinese high school. Thankfulness, perspective, and service become catalysts to transformation.

“Ordinary defines most of our lives, but who hasn’t wanted to step out of the ordinary and make every day a new and exciting adventure? Many of us would like to make ‘extraordinary’ a life goal,” said Walczak.

Mrs. Jo Ann Walczak taught for over thirty years in the Lakeland School District of Lackawanna County. She also taught high school in China and served in an orphanage there for many years, whichinspired some of these nonfiction stories.

Learn more about the new Christian non-fiction short story collection here on Amazon.