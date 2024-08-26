POCONO MANOR — Come out for a extraordinary evening of storytelling, inspiration, and community strength when former Boston Celtic and NBA star, Chris Herren, shares his powerful journey of success, addiction, loss, and recovery.

This compelling, free event takes place at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in the African Ballroom on September 11, 2024, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will include an introductory video, setting the stage for Herren’s poignant story. Attendees will then have the remarkable opportunity to hear Herren speak, followed by a Q&A session, providing a platform for open dialogue and personal connection.

A basketball legend from Fall River, Massachusetts, Chris Herren’s stellar career included being a high school All-American, breaking scoring records, and being sought-after by top college programs nationwide. His dream culminated when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999 and later traded to his hometown team, the Boston Celtics.

Despite his professional success, Herren’s battle with addiction led to the unraveling of his career and brought him to the brink of losing his family. In long-term recovery since 2008, Herren has transformed his life and now dedicates his efforts to inspiring others to acknowledge the significance of wellness and understand the complexities of addiction.

His mission encourages communities to confront substance use disorders, advocate for effective treatments, and embrace the transformative power of recovery. Come to Prevention Begins With All: The Chris Herren Story to get the full story.

This event is sponsored by the Monroe County Commissioners, the Carbon Monroe Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission, and Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering awareness, support, and resilience within our community.