WILKES-BARRE — The Executive Gala Committee of the Osterhout Free Library holds the 20th Anniversary Gala & Auction to benefit the library at the Westmoreland Club on Friday, September 6.

The Gala Committee is thankful to Discover NEPA Powered by Mericle for serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the event and to Chris Bohinski of WBRE’s PA Live! for serving as emcee for the evening.

Highlighting this year’s gala celebration will be Evergreen Award Honoree, Traci Cross. Traci has been a dedicated supporter of the Osterhout for many years, and the library board of directors is grateful for the opportunity to honor her.

The library is also pleased to welcome the support of Carolyn McLaughlin-Smith as the Annual Campaign Chair for 2024.

The public is welcome to attend the gala, as well as participate in the online auction and raffle, for a chance to win a trip for two to Asheville, NC (trip valued at $6,000 with airfare included)! Hoegen & Associates and D & D Realty co-sponsored the Asheville, NC Trip Raffle.

The online auction will be open for bidding from 12:00 p.m. on September 3 through September 7, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

Trip Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the library or on the auction website at https://osterhout.cbo.io. Participants do not need to be present to win. Must be 21+ to enter.

Gala tickets can be purchased for $180 per person by contacting Michelle Riley, Director of Development & Community Relations at (570) 823-0156 ext. 218 or by email at mriley@luzernelibraries.org.

All proceeds directly support library programs and services. Sponsorship opportunities available, please contact Michelle.