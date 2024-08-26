SCRANTON — Get a taste of Italy this weekend when the streets of Courthouse Square come alive with food, culture, and music.

La Festa Italiana will be held Labor Day weekend from Friday through Monday, Aug. 30 to September 2, 2024 in the heart of downtown Scranton.

The food festival hours run Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m , Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and then Monday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition to the countless tents of delicious food options from local vendors, there will also be a variety of Italian-themed clothing, crafts and novelty items for sale to celebrate the occasion.

Friday’s headline entertainment on Alfredo’s Cafe’ Main Stage includes Ray Massa’s Eurorythms Italian Show Band and Picture Perfect. Then, Saturday features The Cameos, New Jersey’s Favorite Oldies Group, and a Billy Joel Tribute.

On, Sunday, La Festa Italiana begins with the annual Mass in Italian at 10:00 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, which will also be televised live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton.

After that, the Sunday entertainment lineup includes a Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin Tribute Show featuring Chris DiMattio and Las Vegas’ Andy DiMino with Ken McGraw’s Brass & Ivory Big Band before the evening fireworks!

Monday, the stage will feature 99-years-young and WWII Veteran Gene “Dempsey” Passarella Orchestra and POPSTAR Drive. There will also be a full line-up of further entertainment happening throughout the acclaimed Scranton festival. Click here for the full line-up and more information.

The presenting sponsor of La Festa Italiana Scranton is Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City.