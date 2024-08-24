SCRANTON – The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple and Magic City Productions will present The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas on Saturday, November 30.

Comprised of Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Declan Kelly, the holiday performance will take place in the SCC’s Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre on the first floor of the building.

The Irish Tenors have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With ten best-selling CD’s to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the biggest money makers PBS has presented.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States, but The Irish Tenors cannot be duplicated; The Irish Tenors have stood the test of time and appeal to audiences of all ages. The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America including Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Gardens, Carnegie Hall in New York and The Hollywood Bowl in California.

The doors open for bar and concessions at 6:30 p.m. before the Saturday night holiday show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $46.65 (includes fees), and are now available at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC, by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information and aa full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s 2024-2025 Season is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and LT Verrastro and supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Lackawanna County Office of Arts and Culture, and Commissioners Matt McGloin, Bill Gaughan and Chris Chermak.