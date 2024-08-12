MOUNT POCONO – The tea around the Thanksgiving table might be hot, but we’ve got something even hotter (and a lot more exciting) for you! Take your girls’ night to the outback!

Spend a steamy weekend in the Poconos when Australia’s most sizzling export, Thunder From Down Under, brings the heat to Mount Airy Casino Resort November 29 and November 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Thunder from Down Under’s 2024 Untamed Tour promises to set the Mount Airy stage on fire with the all-male dance revue’s captivating performances and infectious energy, promising an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Tickets for their highly anticipated November appearances go on on sale Monday, August 19. The 21-and-over performances are $35 general admission and go on sale at MountAiryCasino.Com.

Audiences can expect an up-close-and-personal encounter with the Thunder From Down Under cast, wink wink, as they perform their signature dance moves and interact with fans throughout the show.

Whether you’re toasting a bachelorette, blowing out birthday candles, or just in the mood for some holiday shenanigans after a stressful Thanksgiving with the family, Thunder From Down Under at Mount Airy Casino Resort is the perfect recipe for a fantasy escape.

Think you can handle The Thunder From Down Under? This crowd will certainly be in for some tasty eye candy. Whew!*fans face with hand*

Attendees can also enjoy all Pennsylvania’s first AAA Four Diamond-rated casino, Mount Airy Casino Resort, has to offer, including fabulous accommodations, dining options, and of course — gaming and entertainment through the Pocono property. So, make a whole ladies’ night out of it!