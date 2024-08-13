PALMERTON – Blue Mountain Resort, nestled in the picturesque foothills of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, is pleased to invite mountain-loving guests to enjoy the first Pierogies and Pints Festival on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25.

The food and drink festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day for a full weekend of fun. The festival offers family and friends delicious savory and sweet pierogi samplings, craft pints and other beverages for satisfying thirst-quenching in the beer garden, live music, craft vendors and plenty of neighborly fun for all!

Pierogies and Pints will be in the Valley portion of Blue Mountain — just behind the Adventure Center. The starring pierogies — hearty, filled dumplings prepared by various vendors – will be judged in a contest by festival goers with favorites chosen in Traditional, Dessert and Creative categories.

On Saturday, Toolshed Jack, the five-piece high energy Pennsylvania rock party band will perform favorite pop tunes from all eras. Live music for Sunday entertainment is still TBD.

Tickets for general admission are $12 each. Dough Dabbler tickets are $20 each and include six pierogi samples and entrance. Pierogi Pro tickets are $39 per ticket and include eight pierogi samples, a mug and first beer or soft drink and entrance.

All tickets must be purchased online at skibluemt.com/pierogi-festival.

Thrilling Blue Mountain scenic lift rides will also be running on festival days, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased separately at skibluemt.com/lift-rides.

To make this summer weekend completely memorable, guests may decide to stay the night either glamping at one of Blue Mountain’s unique settings, or they may pitch a tent and enjoy the resort’s scenic campground. More camping information is available online.