Harness racing, food trucks, and family fun are on the way to Sun Stakes Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA) will be at the biggest harness race in Pennsylvania at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Pocono Downs on Saturday, August 17.

With more than $2 million in purses, Sun Stakes Saturday is also one of the richest days in harness racing. Events throughout the day will include Open and Filly races for three-year-old pacers and trotters as well as the Sebastian K. Invitational for four-year-olds and up.

The race card will feature a number of guaranteed pools and free Past Performances will be available online at PHHA.org. First post is at 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the thrill of horse racing, attendees can enjoy local food trucks, family fun, photo opportunities, and food and drink specials.

Free family fun will include face painting and balloon animals. Additionally, the PHRA will be at Pocono Downs providing expert wagering support, free swag, merchandise for sale, and testing attendee knowledge with Track Trivia.

All ages are invited to Sun Stakes Saturday on Saturday afternoon at the Pocono Downs at Mohegan Pennsylvania as a part of their Hot Summer Fun events.