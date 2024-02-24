The Wilkes Barre Cavalcade of Jazz will bring a focus to restaurants, coffee houses, bars, and other downtown venues.

10-time Grammy-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval will perform May 4 with the Cavalcade of Jazz Big Band in a ticketed concert at the F.M. Kirby Center.

WILKES-BARRE – For the first time in nearly 13 years, the city hosts The Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz throughout multiple venues the weekend of May 3 through May 5.

The Wilkes Barre Cavalcade of Jazz will bring a focus to restaurants, coffee houses, and bars. The festival starts Friday, May 3, with a free concert and happy hour at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. Then, attendees can find great meals and live jazz music in downtown bars and restaurants throughout the night.

On Saturday, May 4, Abide Coffeehouse will host a morning Jazz and Java performance; that evening will feature the festival’s headline artist: 10-time Grammy-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval with the Cavalcade of Jazz Big Band under the direction of Marko Marcinko in a ticketed concert at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Sunday morning will round out the festival weekend with a jazz brunch at the Stegmaier Mansion with Scott Edmunds and The Jost Project performing.

A plaque on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square reads:

”On February 23, 1951 history was made in Wilkes-Barre. Eight jazz bands got together for “The Cavalcade of Dixieland Jazz” which became the country’s first jazz festival. On this occasion, April 29, 1994, the City of Wilkes-Barre acknowledges and pays tribute to those early jazz musicians and promoters who initiated the tradition which continues today, not only here in its birthplace, but throughout the country. — Lee A. Namey, Mayor of Wilkes-Barre

In the spirit of perpetuating this tradition, the Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz Committee, in partnership with Visit Luzerne County, The City of Wilkes-Barre, and Diamond City Partnership, proudly presents this year’s festival. WVIA and Chiaroscuro Records are proud media partners.

The Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz Committee consists of Bob Borwick, Maria Edmunds, AJ Jump, John Maday, Gina Malsky, Marko Marcinko, Shelby Monk, Neil Prisco, Michael Slusser, and Alan Stout.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE (ADDITIONAL VENUES AND ARTISTS TBA):

Friday, May 3:

5:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremony and reception at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts featuring a performance by Joe Michaels Trio. This event is free and open to the public.

6:15 p.m. – Jazz Walk throughout downtown Wilkes-Barre. Featuring performances by Tim Husty (Lush Life Ensemble), Bill Washer, Mike Stevens, Erin Malloy & Jimmy Waltich, South Side Five, Brendan Brisk Band, and more (to be announced). Venues include Bank & Vine, Café Toscana, The Vault, Senunas, and more to be announced.

Saturday, May 4:

9:30 a.m. – Jazz and Java at Abide Coffeehouse, featuring a performance by the Williams Brothers

6:30 p.m. – Special ticketed performance by 10-time Grammy-winning jazz legend Arturo Sandoval with the Cavalcade of Jazz Big Band under the direction of Marko Marcinko

Sunday, May 5:

11:00 a.m. – Jazz Brunch at the Stegmaier Mansion, featuring music by the Jost Project and Scott Edmunds

Ticket prices for the Arturo Sandoval performance are $50 plus fees for seated general admission and $35 plus fees for standing room behind the seated area. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, slpconcerts.net, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

Arturo Sandoval is a Cuban-American jazz trumpeter, pianist, timbalero, and composer. Influenced by jazz luminaries Charlie Parker, Clifford Brown, and Dizzy Gillespie, Sandoval’s remarkable journey led him to meet and be mentored by Gillespie, ultimately defecting from Cuba in 1977.

A naturalized American citizen since 1998, Sandoval’s illustrious career has garnered him 10 Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, and an Emmy Award. His life inspired the film For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story (2000) starring Andy García. Sandoval has performed at prestigious venues including the White House and the Super Bowl (1995).

Ticket Prices for the Jazz Brunch are $45 ticket, which includes breakfast and performance; Tickets can be ordered by emailing: missgina.dtwb@gmail.com

Tickets to the Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz events are on sale now. More information on the event can be found on the Wilkes-Barre Cavalcade of Jazz’s Facebook Page.