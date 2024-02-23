Two comedians partner up to bring NYC’s top comedians to the Poconos

Accomplished NYC comedian, Boris Khaykin is co-producing Poconos Underground Comedy show at Newberry’s Yard of Ale and will also perform on February 24.

Jessica Delfino, rising relatable comedian and co-producer of Poconos Underground Comedy, will perform at the debut event at The Hideaway.

STROUDSBURG —In association with Comedy In The Poconos, comedians Jessica Delfino and Boris Khaykin launch a new monthly comedy show called “Poconos Underground Comedy” on Saturday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m..

Co-producers and comedians Jessica Delfino and Boris Khaykin will perform along with with Sandip Sen and Ed McGowan at Newberry’s Yard of Ale’s speakeasy bar, The Hideaway, tucked away beneath the staircase. Embrace the aesthetic of the roaring 20s while sipping fancy cocktails (maybe even a little absinthe) and laughing the night away.

Guests are invited to dress to impress in speakeasy attire and get into the prohibition-era mood. Newberry’s Yard of Ale will also be serving their full menu, including theme-appropriate concoctions like the “Old Fashioned” and “Green Fairy.”

Delfino and Khaykin, both accomplished professional stand up comedians who frequent the New York City scene and regularly visit the Poconos, are teaming up to bring some of that comedy scene to Stroudsburg every month.

Co-creator of the show and one of the performers for the night, Jessica Delfino has performed in across the Northeast and has become popular throughout the Poconos. This relatable, super-funny comedian is a contributing joke writer to a late night comedy TV program who had her wild wedding story featured in New York Times Vows.

Co-creator and comedian, Boris Khaykin has always stays involved in the arts including writing, directing, acting and of course — stand-up. He’s a regular at New York City comedy clubs and he’s been performing in the Poconos since 2019.

See these jokesters come together with Sandip Sen and Ed McGowan for a 20s-themed night of comedy. Attend the debut of Poconos Underground Comedy on Saturday, February 24, at Newberry’s Yard of Ale’s best kept little secret.

Tickets for the swanky stand-up comedy event are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For students (over 21), medical/military and residents of Penn Estates, tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Spaces are limited!