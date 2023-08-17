In addition to harness racing, Sun Stakes Saturday also features food, fun, and activities for the whole family.

Sun Stakes Saturday at Mohegan Pennsylvania is free to attend and takes place Saturday, August 19, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE – The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association (PHRA) will be at the biggest harness race in Pennsylvania at Pocono Downs at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 19.

Sun Stakes Saturday at Mohegan Pennsylvania takes place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association offers activities, giveaways, and Wager Warrior support. The event is free.

With more than $2 million in purses, Sun Stakes Saturday is one of the richest days in harness racing. Events throughout the day will include Open and Filly races for three-year-old pacers and trotters as well as the Sebastian K. Invitational for four-year-olds and up. First post is at 1:00 p.m.

In addition to the thrill of horse racing, attendees can enjoy local food trucks, family fun, photo opportunities, and food and drink specials. Free family fun will include face painting, horseshoe crafts, and Rody ponies for kids.

The PHRA will be at Pocono Downs providing betting vouchers, free swag, merchandise for sale, and their Sizzling Stakes Sweeps to win a BlackStone grill.

The PHRA was created in 2018 with the goal of promoting horse racing in Pennsylvania and attracting new fans.

Learn more about this Wilkes-Barre weekend event at https://pennhorseracing.com/event/stake-races-mohegan-pennsylvania-14/.