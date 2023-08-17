The annual Pittston Tomato Festival begins Thursday, August 17, and runs through Sunday, August 20, with food, music, contests, and activities planned each day.

PITTSTON — The Annual Pittston Tomato festival starts Thursday, August 17, and runs through Sunday, August 20 in the city of Pittston.

Is it a vegetable? Is it a fruit? Either way, the city of Pittston comes alive with tomato-themed contests, games, and activities over the next four days.

The celebration features a variety of tasty food, live music, local vendors, and other entertainment. Not to mention, the big parade and 5k run.

The famous Pittston Tomato Festival Parade celebrates its 40th year and takes place Saturday, August 19, starting at 11:00 a.m. The parade route starts on Main Street in South Pittston and makes its way through the downtown. Expect decorated and tomato-fied floats from local organizations, businesses, and groups.

The 24th Annual Festival Run also goes on ahead of the Saturday parade. The Ultimate Tomato 5k starts at 8:00 a.m. and features a 5k route, walking loop, and a youth run loop so all racers can participate. Awards will be given out in various categories to top runners.

There is also the Tomato Contest where growers can enter their tomatoes to be judged at no cost. Ribbons will be awarded for the Largest and the Most Perfect — of course — but there are also awards for the Smallest and the Ugliest. The contest will be held at the committee stand on Saturday, August 19 at 7:00 pm. Drop off your tomato by Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

If that’s not enough, there’s also a Spaghetti Eating Contest, which is brand new this year! See how much contestants can down in 3 minutes with no utensils! Sounds messy — but definitely interesting!

There will be plenty to hear, smell, and taste! The four-day extravaganza features live music each day, starting with Windfall Thursday, August 17, at 6:15 p.m. and closing out the last night on Sunday, August 20, with Tony’s Cellar Jam.

This annual tradition pays homage to local farmers and Pittston history. Back in the 1930s, the Luzerne County city was dubbed the “Tomato Capital of the World” because of the huge quantity of tomatoes the region provided the NYC metro. Every year, The Pittston Tomato Festival celebrates this dynamic nightshade and its positive impact on the area.

Pittston Tomato Festival starts Thursday, August 17, at 5:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. for the first day. Check festival hours and more information here on the event website. The festival ends Sunday at 8:00 p.m.