It’s another great summer week for the local music scene, both indoors and out!
Burning Roses Music & Arts Festival, a celebration of women in the arts, takes place Saturday in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park. The city of Wilkes-Barre hosts a free concert in the Public Square featuring Canadian rock band, The Guess Who, with Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen as their opener. The Pittston Tomato Festival starts Thursday, August 17, and runs through the weekend with live music throughout. All this and a heck of a lot more in NEPA, listed below in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Old Friends host their annual reunion concert and celebration at Mountain Sky in Scott Township. This Scranton band that first started back in 1975 will return to the beautiful retreat on Saturday, August 19, along with Mace In Dickson and Smoke & Mirrors.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Pittston Tomato Festival
VARIOUS ARTISTS
THURS, AUG 17, THROUGH SUN, AUG 20
Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square
The Guess Who w/ special guest Dustin Douglas @ The Electric Gentlemen
SAT, AUG 19, 6:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
Room 108
FRI, AUG 18, 10:00 P.M.
–
Dr. Dirty John Valby
SAT, AUG 19, 9:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
WXPN Welcomes Jeffrey Gaines
THURS, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adrenalize – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience
FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Dustin Douglas
FRI, AUG 18, 6:30 P.M.
–
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, AUG 19, 6:30 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
Area 52
SAT, AUG 19, 1:00 P.M.
–
Jeffrey James Band
SUN, AUG 20, 1:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Country Legends a Tribute to Keith Urban & Garth Brooks
THURS, AUG 17, 7:30 P.M.
–
Boots and Bangs @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, AUG 17, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, AUG 17, 10:15 P.M.
–
Jau Luke @ Embers Terrace
FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Grunge @ Breakers
FRI, AUG 18, 8:30 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, AUG 18, 9:30 P.M.
–
Sugar Ray Solo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, AUG 19, 6:00 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise @ Breakers
SAT, AUG 19, 8:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, AUG 19, 9:30 P.M.
The VSpot
Riley Loftus
THURS, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Drowning Kelly
FRI, AUG 18, 9:00 P.M.
–
Traverse the Abyss
SAT, AUG 19, 9:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
The Keystone Groove
FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
SAT, AUG 19, 6:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
Chris Shrive
FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Prog Rock Tribute Night @ Sherman Theater
FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Yeet Cleaver and Disposed @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
YYKNOT @ Sherman Theater
SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
Black Flag @ Sherman Theater
SUN, AUG 20, 6:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Gene Watson
THURS, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.
–
Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton
FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Ultra Kings @ Summer Deck Parties
SAT, AUG 19, 6:30 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
Teddy Young Duo
THURS, AUG 17, 10:00 A.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Uncle Smiley Duo
FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.
–
Eoug & Sean Duo
SAT, AUG 19. 8:00 P.M.
River Grille
Eddie Appnell Duo
FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Rhianna Shew
FRI, AUG 18, 6:30 P.M.
–
Bret Alexander
SAT, AUG 19, 6:30 P.M.
–
Merchants of Groove
SUN, AUG 20, 3:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Stars Burn Red, Beyond Paradise, Fatal Misconception and MORE!
FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, AUG 19, 2:00 P.M.
–
Susan Polcer @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, AUG 20, 2:00 P.M.
–
Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, AUG 20, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, AUG 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
A Pair of Nuts
SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dave Cupano
SUN, AUG 20, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
2 Rockaholix
FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
Elvis w/Leigh Joel Fierman
SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
Kali Ma And The Garland of Arms & Various Womxn Artists @ Burning Roses Music & Arts Festival
SAT, AUG 19, 2:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, AUG 18, 9:00 P.M.
–
Social Parasite
SAT, AUG 19, 9:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Deck Bar
FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
Picture Perfect Band @ Streamside
SAT, AUG 19, TBD
1905 Tavern
Mare & Meg
FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Sarah Sings
THURS, AUG 17, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Harrisons
FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Big King Moose
SAT, AUG 19, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
David Petrochko
SAT, AUG 19, 5:00 P.M.
–
Chae
SUN, AUG 20, 1:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Paul Martin (JUST FEATURED HERE ON LOCALS ONLY!)
FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
Antonio Andrade
SAT, AUG 19, 6:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Gas House Alley
SUN, AUG 20, 2:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Q Ball
FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nick Taur Band
SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
Naomi & Alex
SUN, AUG 20, 3:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Zac Lawless
FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.
–
Aaron Joesph
SAT, AUG 19, 8:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Collective Soul
THURS, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.
Back Mountain Brewing Company
Adam McKinley
FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.
Mountain Sky
Old Friends
SAT, AUG 19, 2:30 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
Catch 22, Disposable, Skappository, and The Mesos
FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bearly Dead – Grateful Dead Tribute
SAT, AUG 19, 8:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
American Buffalo Ghost @ Summerfest
SAT, AUG 19, 3:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.