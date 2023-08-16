It’s another great summer week for the local music scene, both indoors and out!

Burning Roses Music & Arts Festival, a celebration of women in the arts, takes place Saturday in Scranton’s Nay Aug Park. The city of Wilkes-Barre hosts a free concert in the Public Square featuring Canadian rock band, The Guess Who, with Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen as their opener. The Pittston Tomato Festival starts Thursday, August 17, and runs through the weekend with live music throughout. All this and a heck of a lot more in NEPA, listed below in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Old Friends host their annual reunion concert and celebration at Mountain Sky in Scott Township. This Scranton band that first started back in 1975 will return to the beautiful retreat on Saturday, August 19, along with Mace In Dickson and Smoke & Mirrors.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Pittston Tomato Festival

VARIOUS ARTISTS

THURS, AUG 17, THROUGH SUN, AUG 20

Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square

The Guess Who w/ special guest Dustin Douglas @ The Electric Gentlemen

SAT, AUG 19, 6:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Room 108

FRI, AUG 18, 10:00 P.M.

–

Dr. Dirty John Valby

SAT, AUG 19, 9:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

WXPN Welcomes Jeffrey Gaines

THURS, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adrenalize – The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience

FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Dustin Douglas

FRI, AUG 18, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, AUG 19, 6:30 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

Area 52

SAT, AUG 19, 1:00 P.M.

–

Jeffrey James Band

SUN, AUG 20, 1:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Country Legends a Tribute to Keith Urban & Garth Brooks

THURS, AUG 17, 7:30 P.M.

–

Boots and Bangs @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 17, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, AUG 17, 10:15 P.M.

–

Jau Luke @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Grunge @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 18, 8:30 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, AUG 18, 9:30 P.M.

–

Sugar Ray Solo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, AUG 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 19, 8:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, AUG 19, 9:30 P.M.

The VSpot

Riley Loftus

THURS, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Drowning Kelly

FRI, AUG 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

Traverse the Abyss

SAT, AUG 19, 9:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

The Keystone Groove

FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SAT, AUG 19, 6:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

Chris Shrive

FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Prog Rock Tribute Night @ Sherman Theater

FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Yeet Cleaver and Disposed @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

YYKNOT @ Sherman Theater

SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Black Flag @ Sherman Theater

SUN, AUG 20, 6:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Gene Watson

THURS, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton

FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Ultra Kings @ Summer Deck Parties

SAT, AUG 19, 6:30 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Teddy Young Duo

THURS, AUG 17, 10:00 A.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Uncle Smiley Duo

FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Eoug & Sean Duo

SAT, AUG 19. 8:00 P.M.

River Grille

Eddie Appnell Duo

FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Rhianna Shew

FRI, AUG 18, 6:30 P.M.

–

Bret Alexander

SAT, AUG 19, 6:30 P.M.

–

Merchants of Groove

SUN, AUG 20, 3:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Stars Burn Red, Beyond Paradise, Fatal Misconception and MORE!

FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, AUG 19, 2:00 P.M.

–

Susan Polcer @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, AUG 20, 2:00 P.M.

–

Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, AUG 20, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, AUG 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

A Pair of Nuts

SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dave Cupano

SUN, AUG 20, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

2 Rockaholix

FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Elvis w/Leigh Joel Fierman

SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

Kali Ma And The Garland of Arms & Various Womxn Artists @ Burning Roses Music & Arts Festival

SAT, AUG 19, 2:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, AUG 18, 9:00 P.M.

–

Social Parasite

SAT, AUG 19, 9:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Deck Bar

FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Picture Perfect Band @ Streamside

SAT, AUG 19, TBD

1905 Tavern

Mare & Meg

FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Sarah Sings

THURS, AUG 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Harrisons

FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, AUG 19, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

David Petrochko

SAT, AUG 19, 5:00 P.M.

–

Chae

SUN, AUG 20, 1:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Photo Credit — Kristen from Eye Do Photography

Paul Martin (JUST FEATURED HERE ON LOCALS ONLY!)

FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Antonio Andrade

SAT, AUG 19, 6:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Gas House Alley

SUN, AUG 20, 2:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Q Ball

FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nick Taur Band

SAT, AUG 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Naomi & Alex

SUN, AUG 20, 3:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Zac Lawless

FRI, AUG 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Aaron Joesph

SAT, AUG 19, 8:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Collective Soul

THURS, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Adam McKinley

FRI, AUG 18, 6:00 P.M.

Mountain Sky

Old Friends

SAT, AUG 19, 2:30 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

Catch 22, Disposable, Skappository, and The Mesos

FRI, AUG 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bearly Dead – Grateful Dead Tribute

SAT, AUG 19, 8:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

American Buffalo Ghost @ Summerfest

SAT, AUG 19, 3:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.