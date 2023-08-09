MOUNT POCONO – Mount Airy Casino Resort celebrated as Pennsylvania’s first casino resort ranked as a Four Diamond Property. The Poconos resort has once again been awarded the prestigious Four Diamond rating by AAA.

The luxury property has maintained this coveted designation for 13 consecutive years, a testament to the extensive amenities, luxury accommodations and unparalleled service provided year after year to guests.

“We are honored to once again receive the AAA Four Diamond Award and to rank among the top casino resorts in the country,” said Ben Koff, Mount Airy Casino Resort General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. “Our repeated Four Diamond rating demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class experiences and a superior level of guest services. We couldn’t be prouder of our team and look forward to maintaining our preferred Four Diamond status for years to come.”

Mount Airy Casino Resort was the first ever casino resort in Pennsylvania to receive the esteemed honor and remains a longtime member of a very select group of AAA Four Diamond Award winners. Four Diamond establishments represent just 4% of the nearly 60,000 AAA Diamond hotels and restaurants across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

To be awarded a Diamond Designation, properties must pass AAA’s rigorous in-person professional inspection.

According to AAA, to receive a Four Diamond Rating an establishment must be upscale in all areas. This includes more refined and stylish accommodations, upscale décor style, full-service restaurants, impressive architectural features, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.

In addition to almost 300 guestrooms, including luxury suites, Mount Airy Casino Resort offers concierge services, complimentary Internet access, a 24-hour fitness center and free valet parking. Guestrooms feature plush pillow-top mattresses, high thread-count bed linens, upscale bathrooms with a separate water closet, soaking tub and shower, and sumptuous towels and bathrobes.

According to AAA’s inspection report summary; Mount Airy Casino Resort received exceptional scores for its “impressive” 16,000 square foot, full-service spa and salon, its “highly enhanced” indoor/outdoor pool complex, its “multiple, upscale” restaurants, and the resort’s overall “luxurious” décor.

In addition to offering the ultimate gaming experience with nearly 1,700 slot machines, 80 table games and a multi-media, luxury sports betting lounge, Mount Airy Casino Resort also boasts a 20,000 square-foot convention center and ballroom and an award-winning, lakefront, 18-hole golf course. This adults only resort has won multiple awards and continues to earn top accolades for its outstanding vacation experiences.