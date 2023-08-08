The Water stage brings the fun in the sun for concert-goers! This main stage is like a colorful playground for adults!

Elements Music & Arts festival takes attendees beyond the music with creative and artistic displays that complete the experience.

There will be something wild and new to see everywhere you go at Elements Music & Arts Festival at Pocono Raceway.

LONG POND — Elements Music & Arts Festival, a giant celebration of EDM and creativity, takes over Pocono Raceway for its second year at the venue. The adventure begins Friday, Aug. 11 and runs through Monday, Aug. 14.

The music and arts festival sprawls out across the Long Pond location with eclectic stages, art installations, distinctive vendors, as well as on-site camping. Every stage is different and brings its own flavor, from the big bad Fire Stage where Skrillex will headline to the sun-shining colorful playground at the Water Stage.

Elements showcases 100 acts across 10 stages, including performers like Porter Robinson, Chris Lake, Gorgon City, Lane 8, REZZ, Seven Lions, STS9, John Summit, Subtronics, Ganja White Night, Tchami, Elderbrook, Of The Trees, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and many more.

This festival hones in on the limitlessness of creativity. Sure, you’ll get that wild EDM experience you come to expect at a festival of this size, but this event goes above and beyond for a fully immersive experience that’s out of this world.

Co-Founder of Elements Music & Arts Festival, Brett Herman hopes Elements becomes a world-class theme park for music and art lovers from all walks of life. He says the huge event is also very communal and positive. There’s a little bit of something for everybody, no matter your interests, age, or background.

“You can find stuff you like and discover new stuff that you wouldn’t have been exposed to otherwise. Creating that clash is one of the greatest feelings,” said Herman.

The music lineup is stacked with diverse talent and excitement, however art is also a central part of this festival and it’s clear that they’ve kept art in mind throughout the entire venue. “Art is in our DNA” said Herman and it’s ALL a part of the experience at Elements.

Also, don’t underestimate the smaller stages! Each location brings its own theme, vibe and audience. These are the spots where you’ll meet your new favorite upcoming artist or even your next best friend!

No matter where you go at Elements Music & Arts festival, there’s something to see and do — and that’s all by design.

Herman started this festival in 2013 with the annual mission that each one must outdo the last. And, he and his team have certainly accomplished that goal as its grown bigger year after year. Elements started as a waterfront festival in New York until becoming a camping festival in 2017. After a few years of hosting at the Poconos’ Lakewood summer camp, Elements outgrew the venue and needed a new home.

Herman wanted to find a location that was more accessible and could accommodate more people. Perfectly situated within a couple hours of NYC, Philly and DC, Pocono Raceway provided plenty of beautiful open space for Elements continue growing.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be here. It’s truly a remarkable facility and we’ve only just begun to explore the potential. The raceway are phenomenal partners, and it’s been a pleasure spending time in the community,” said Herman.

This young entrepreneur and experienced event planner had a vision of a larger-than-life music festival and decided to make his dream into a reality.

Elements can be described as a cross between “Burning Man culture,” “West Coast festie culture,” and the larger EDM festival culture. They combine all the best “elements” from all the best corners of music festival life to arrange this weekend-long celebration in the Poconos.

Herman promises that even concert-goers that came to Elements last year can expect a fresh experience in 2023. There will be something new and different for everybody, including new woodland areas which will be a first for all guests. Herman recommends attendees follow a path they haven’t seen before and they will be pleasantly surprised.

“Always take the unexpected path,” said Herman without revealing too much of this year’s secrets.

In addition to the influx of amazing art and face-melting music, they’re also tapped into local. Elements Music & Arts festival partnered up with Pocono Organics to provide fresh vegetables and ingredients to its vendors. They’re also working with Pennsylvania distillery BOTLD and are proud to feature local products whenever possible

Part of the festival’s mission is making everything as sustainable as possible, so Pocono Organics also assists them with composting. Last year, they created two tons of compost.

Although the festival began in New York, it’s truly become a regional festival and Herman says they’re excited to continue growing this event in the Poconos.

“We’re a very diverse company and audience,” said Herman. “Last year we had 38 states represented and it’s truly a pleasure to expose people to this wonderful corner of Pennsylvania. We’re very grateful to call this our new home, but we want to share the discovery of the region with our guests.”

In addition to the possibility of camping at Pocono Raceway, Elements Music & Arts Festival also expanded their hotel programs this year to offer plenty of options. It’s possible to stay lakefront at an Airbnb while attending the festival during the day. There’s endless possibilities for people far and wide to experience both Elements and the Poconos in one trip.

Herman aims to offer people a new world, complete with both music and art experiences for larger crowds of people. As they’ve already done for the first ten years, he wants to keep offering more and more over more time. “It’s an honor that guests are spending their time with us and we take that seriously.”

“Elements welcomes everyone. Even if you think it might not be quite your cup of tea…just come!” said Herman.

Tickets for Elements Music & Arts Festival are limited and can still be purchased at elementsfest.us for those who wish to attend between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. This festival is limited adults 18 and older.