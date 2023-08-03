Despite their band name, alternative NEPA rock group Look Back Luna is looking ahead to the future of their music. Hear their latest hits on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Look Back Luna formed from a band once called 5-7-Zero. While still in those 5-7-Zero days, Gabriel Josefowicz discovered “BandMix,” a website that matches bands with musicians and vice versa. In search of a drummer, Josefowicz found Alex Booth through the site. When their bassist/vocalist left soon after, he put out another BandMix ad and added Kyle Ruskino. These three members make up Look Back Luna today.

In a matter of weeks, Ruskino learned all the band’s songs and wrote new music just in time for the band to compete in The Big Break contest. Josefowicz took up the vocalist position for the time being and 5-7-ZERO took 2nd place for The Big Break contest season two. After achieving that high local music honor, they rebranded into the band they are today and became Look Back Luna.

Look Back Luna describes their sound as “unique.” All coming from different musical backgrounds, these members combine their know-how to design dynamic songs that defy genres.

“We have punk songs with ska parts, thrash songs with ripping solos, and pop punk songs with breakdowns. Whether or not people find us as a “new sound,” we are not sure. But, we will tell you, it’s hard to come across some of the things listed!” said Gabe Josefowicz.

Their single “Bored Again” from their most recent EP was featured on the radio during 979X’s Locals Only show. This song is an excellent demonstration of that blend of musical influences coming together. Not to mention, these lyrics are something we can all relate to.

“Bored Again is a track that tells a story. It is about growing up and feeling bored or anxious when we see our friends out doing things while we are at home trying to figure ourselves out and finding our own paths,” said Josefowicz. “Social media has a lot to do with it, I believe. We only see the good times people have and never truly know how they really feel.”

Josefowicz further explained, “This leads to that anxiety of “Am I doing enough?” and “Am I allowed to ever have this feeling of boredom?” During the time I wrote the lyrics for this song this was the exact feeling I had. I had friends going into the military and I was about to start the next phase of my existence. But, the in-between, waiting around for the days to pass, and overall boredom during those periods of waiting is what the song is about.“

“Bored Again” is a song from what Look Back Luna expected to be their final EP. They recorded at Novro Studios and released the album, also called “Look Back Luna,” in April of 2023. They intended it to be their farewell, but after taking a short hiatus, Look Back Luna decided to return a few months later!

Now, they’re back to writing new music and hunting for a vocalist to become their fourth bandmate. Although they can’t release any details just yet, they said the search is going well and advised us to keep an eye out for announcements on social media.

Now regrouped, refreshed and back at it — Look Back Luna’s goal is to achieve a connection with their audience.

“We want them to hear something that they could relate to or just simply enjoy for a reason they cannot explain,” said Josefowicz. “One of the greatest feeling in the world is when someone reaches out to the band or one of us individually to tell us one of our songs meant something to them.”

Each member of Look Back Luna brings something different to the table, both musically and personally. Each come with their own music taste, including Ruskino’s love of metalcore, Josefowicz’s affinity for jazz and blues, and Booth’s background as a theater major.

As for their individual strengths off the stage, Kyle Ruskino recently graduated with a degree in Applied Computing, Gabe Josefowciz is a Funko collector and book enthusiast currently reading Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War”, and Alex Booth is a major movie buff with a curiosity in science and space. Together, they bring a lot of insight to each song.

On Sunday, September 3, Look Back Luna plays the “Valley With The Heart” benefit at St. Faustina Grove in Nanticoke.

Look Back Luna currently has two singles and two EPs out, including one live and one in the studio. Find their music on all streaming platforms. Follow along on Facebook and their two Youtube channels, one for their music and the other for other cool stuff the band invites you to check out.

Hear Look Back Luna and other regional rock bands and artists on 979X’s “Locals Only” show every Sunday with Lazy E starting at 7:00 p.m.