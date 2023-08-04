Bill Corcoran is joined #OnTheStacks by Luzerne County native & US Navy Veteran, Ryan Evans. His story is intertwined with the theme of gifts, from monetary funds to the intangibles he has received throughout his life.

In this episode, they dive deep into Ryan’s childhood, exploring his experiences growing up in a home filled with domestic abuse and emotional suppression, which led to his drug use that started at the age of 9.

Ryan also talks about his time in the Navy, his perspective on utilizing veteran benefits for future success, the power of a Positive Mental Attitude (PMA), the importance of self-reflection & self improvement, and writing as a therapeutic outlet.

Learn more about Ryan Evans and his captivating journey in this episode of OnTheStacks:

