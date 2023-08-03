LA PLUME – Keystone College and Factoryville Borough host professional actor Eddie Frierson’s “MATTY: an Evening with Christy Mathewson” on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks at Keystone.

Admission to this performance is free and donations will be accepted.

The one-person play features Frierson as he portrays baseball Hall of Fame legend, Factoryville native, and Keystone graduate Christy Mathewson. More than 30 years ago, Mr. Frierson began research on the life and career of one of baseball’s greatest pitchers, known for his tremendous ability and strength of character during a stellar career with the New York Giants from 1900-1916.

Frierson’s in-depth study has involved thousands of travel miles, dozens of interviews, and hundreds of hours in college, library, and museum archives. An honorary inductee in baseball’s Hall of Fame, Frierson has performed on both coasts in dozens of theatrical productions, including several times at Keystone.