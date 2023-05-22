WILKES-BARRE – Captain, We’re Sinking will play their “The Future Is Cancelled” 10 Year Anniversary Show at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, July 22nd. The performance is part of the Kirby Center’s Chandelier Concert Series.

2023 marks TEN YEARS since the release of the Scranton punk band’s powerhouse full-length “The Future Is Cancelled.” Run For Cover Records is re-releasing the album as a deluxe edition with 2 additional tracks. To celebrate a decade of TFIC, Captain, We’re Sinking will be performing the album in its entirety for the first time ever!

Ticket prices are $20.00 in advance (now on sale) and $25.00 the day of the show. Purchase at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office by calling 570-826-1100 or by visiting during business hours.

“The Future Is Cancelled is a triumph of intelligently conceived, darkly thematic songwriting as well as a welcome celebration of the scope and promise of all that punk music can offer,” said Punknews, giving their sophomore album 5/5 stars.

“The Future Is Cancelled is one of the best punk records of 2013 thus far,” said Idobi giving it a 4.5 out of 5. “It is natural, genuine, and articulately passionate. The versatility and authenticity displayed on this record places Captain, We’re Sinking on a level above their contemporaries.”

Captain, We’re Sinking is a punk band from Scranton PA who’s been accidentally leaving their merch behind at shows since around 2008. They got to the show a little late and they might need to borrow a guitar pick, but their earnest and explosive brand of catchy alternative punk music will win you over before you have the chance to catch your breath.

Co-songwriters and vocalists Bobby Barnett and Leo Vergnetti write songs about real life struggles, love and hate, humanity recklessly sprinting towards end times, and romanticized tales of growing up in small coal towns. With a live show characterized by screaming sing-alongs, a dual guitar attack, dynamic basslines, and the thunderous grooves of drummer Bill Orender, Captain, We’re Sinking has proven time and again to be one of the most unique and exciting punk bands to come out of the vibrant Scranton music scene.

See this local band return home to an NEPA stage July 22 to celebrate one of their favorite albums at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre’s square.