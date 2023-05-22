JIM THORPE — Penn’s Peak just announced American rock band, Buckcherry arrives on their stage September 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tickets cost $25.00 in advance and $30.00 the day of the show.

Buckcherry is unique, passionate, explosive, original and always a good time. With unforgettable chart-topping hits like “Sorry” and “Crazy Bit*h”, Buckcherry brought rock n’ roll into the 21st century.

HELLBOUND, their most recent album, was released in 2021 and produced by Marti Fredrickson under Earache Records and Round Hill Records. The band said they feel Fredrickson, who’s worked with Aerosmith, Def Leppard, and Sheryl Crow, brings out the best in them and even becomes the sixth band member when they’re together.

Attendees can expect to see some of their classic tracks as well as new songs from their upcoming 10th full studio album. The new record, “Vol. 10,” will be released everywhere June 2, ahead of the Penn’s Peak concert.

“Good Time” is their debut single for “Vol 10” and it’s a ton of fun — perfect for a backyard party in Pennsylvania! The song just got its official music video in March of 2023 and proves that Buckcherry can still produce danceable rock songs for the 2020s.

Catch Buckcherry at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe this September for a good time.