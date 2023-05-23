Goats love to be at the highest point, so don’t be surprised if one of these furry friends joins you for Child’s pose!

Sommer Gaydos and Miranda Miaris are the co-owners of Nimble Hill Goat Yoga who offer relaxing and fun goat yoga experiences in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

MEHOOPANY — Nimble Hill Goat Yoga launched their first official events in the Endless Mountains this month and now, over Memorial Day Weekend, they’ll host their flagship “Sunset Goat Yoga” event.

Sunset Goat Yoga takes place Sunday, May 28 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Nimble Hill Goat Yoga in Mehoopany at 870 Nimble Hill Road. The event offers a beginner-level yoga class, accompanied by friendly goats big and small!

Attendees will also have a chance after the class to take pictures with the goats, buy Nimble Hill Goat Yoga merchandise, and shop featured goat milk soaps by Wildflower Homestead in Meshoppen.

Sommer Gaydos and Miranda Miaris co-own this new creative business based out of Wyoming County. Gaydos, a goat farmer, and Miaris, a yoga instructor, met by chance in Downtown Tunkhannock and decided to combine their best skills to create memorable farm experiences for the community.

Sommer Gaydos said, “I’m excited to just bring a calming experience to what’s normally a crazy weekend. Just to have that hour and a half to yourself with the goats is really relaxing. I hope everyone enjoys it just as much as we do!”

“A big thing that Sommer and I always say is that goat yoga is for everybody. If you’re here, you’re in the right place and you belong here,” said Miranda Miaris.

As you may or may not know, goats are kind of masters of physics — making them perfect partners in yoga. They love to climb to the highest point, so they’ll take the liberty to jump right on your back! Goats are also curious by nature and love to play.

“It’s just like doing yoga but with a little more spice. You get the fun of the furry friends as well,” said Miaris. “Not only will you be doing yoga in the beautiful pasture with the mountains in the background, but you’ll also be able to mingle with the goats.”

Goat yoga is a laidback, fun, and silly experience. With these carefree goats, expect the unexpected! I attended their “Moms & Mimosas” event over Mother’s Day Weekend and I can tell you, even though each goat certainly has their own distinct personality, none of them were too shy. They seemed to interact with every attendee at one point or another!

“Yoga is a healing modality and the goats are as well! It’s really about helping our community come together, find an escape and always leave with a smile,” said Miaris.

Miranda Miaris has been doing yoga since 2012, first becoming interested by doing hot yoga over college breaks. That’s when she realized yoga should always feel open to everybody. In 2022, Miaris became a certified yoga instructor herself to begin sharing her wisdom and providing a relaxing space that’s accessible to anybody.

“People can expect to join a group of others that it might be their first time too,” said Gaydos. “They can expect a welcoming environment where they can belong. You don’t have to have experience in yoga or in farming to come and feel at home.”

Sommer Gaydos works for Treehab in Tunkhannock and the Children & Youth Advocacy Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. She often works with older kids and those in foster care. Gaydos teaches independent living skills, helps kids transition into adult life, and helps out on the Youth Advisory Board to help young people advocate for themselves. Nimble Hill Goat Yoga is one of her many community-oriented projects.

“Farming is one of those things everyone sees and knows it’s a lot of work — but you don’t necessarily know much about what happens behind the scenes. I think Nimble Hill Goat Yoga gives people a glimpse into that experience,” said Gaydos. “You get to meet the goats, even meet the cows. People can interact with what we’re doing firsthand.”

Nimble Hill Goat Yoga tested out a few goat yoga events in the summer of 2022, and the response they received was heartwarming. In May of 2023, Gaydos and Miaris officially opened their goat yoga business at Gaydos’ fiance’, Adam Henning’s family’s independent farm on Nimble Hill Road in Mehoopany. The venue, where Henning grew up, exhibits an outstanding view of the Endless Mountains and attendees will have the chance to do yoga under the sunset, as the goats play all around them.

Nimble Hill Goat Yoga also plans events through the spring, summer and into the fall, including more sunset yoga dates, sunrise goat yoga, yoga retreats, and more on the way. Throughout this time, they are also available for booking birthdays, bachelorettes, field trips, and other private events.

They say they also have big plans in the seasons to follow, so we’ll have to keep an eye on this new female-founded small business in Wyoming County. They look forward to bringing the community together and collaborating with other like-minded NEPA businesses.

“It all circles back to our mantra; support farmers, support local, support wellness,” said Miaris. “We’re not in the business of making money, we’re in the business of healing.”

For something different to do this Memorial Day Weekend, sign up for Sunset Goat Yoga at Nimble Hill Goat Yoga on Sunday, May 28.