Peach Fest returns to Montage this summer for its 11th year on the mountain.

MOOSIC — The Peach Music Festival, the four-day live music and camping experience coming to Montage Mountain June 29 through July 2, is looking for volunteers — and that can earn your ticket to the show!

Help keep the mountain clean and green, celebrate nature while protecting it, and assist Festival organizers with on-site logistics. Volunteers can get behind-the-scenes work experience while still having an opportunity to enjoy the event.

Behind-the-scenes volunteers must commit to three four-hour shifts throughout the event and will receive a ticket to the Festival, along with camping. Volunteers must provide their own camp gear, and a refundable deposit is required.

Interested applicants for behind-the-scenes volunteering can visit HERE.

In addition, the Clean Vibes volunteer program, with an emphasis on keeping the mountain clean, and encouraging Festival attendees to recycle and divert trash, is looking for volunteers to commit to four four-hour shifts for a total weekend commitment of 16 hours to pick up loose litter on the ground and work with the Clean Vibes staff to sweep the venue and vending areas. Additional volunteer opportunities with Clean Vibes include bussing tables in two six-hour shifts for a commitment of 12 hours over the weekend or assisting with the post-event cleanup on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, after the event for a total commitment of 16 hours.

Clean Vibes volunteers will, too, receive a ticket to the Festival, along with camping. Volunteers must provide their own camp gear, and a refundable deposit is required.

Interested applicants for Clean Vibes can visit HERE.

Goose, Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket, and Ween will headline The Peach Music Festival 2023. They will be joined by Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade, Mike Gordon, Lettuce, Twiddle, and Ripe.

Also appearing at The Peach Music Festival 2023 are Australian Pink Floyd, Ziggy Marley, Duane Betts, Andy Frasco & The U.N., TAUK ft. Kanika Moore, Magic City Hippies, Dogs In A Pile, Lawrence, Thumpasaurus, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Karina Rykman, Ghost Light, Tapers Choice, Son Little, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Mihali, Raq, TAZ Plays Hendrix, Circles Around The Sun, Melt, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Oh He Dead, Cris Jacobs Band, Friends of the Brothers, Couch, Psycodelics, Yam Yam, Hans Williams, Ally Venable, Parrotfish, Will Evans, Wax Owls, Brown Eyed Woman, Veronica Lewis, Baked Shrimp, Quinn Sullivan, The Sweet Lillies, JB Strauss, Kendall Street Company, One Time Weekend, Proper Tea, RoastJohn, and more.

Now in its 11th year, The Peach Music Festival, inspired by the legendary music of the Allman Brothers Band, will also feature founding member Jaimoe performing as Jaimoe and Friends, duo Brother and Sister, and a special appearance by Trouble No More, featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer (Guitar, Vocals), Daniel Donato (Guitar, Vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (Bass Guitar), Jack Ryan (Drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (Vocals), Nikki Glaspie (Drums), Peter Levin (Keys) and Roosevelt Collier (Pedal Steel Guitar), performing the iconic Allman Brothers Band album “Brothers & Sisters.”

Additional artists will still be announced.

Four-day tickets, VIP packages, travel packages, camping, glamping tent, and RV passes are on sale now at ThePeachMusicFestival.com. Follow The Peach Music Festival on Facebook/ThePeachMusicFestival and on Twitter @PeachMusicFest.

The Peach Music Festival is produced by Live Nation and the Allman Brothers Band.