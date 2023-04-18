Rock and Roll legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo bring their FUNTASTIC 2023 Tour at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Concert Venue on Friday, July 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8 p.m., rain or shine.

Tickets are $55.00 and on sale Friday, April 21, at 10:00 a.m. via ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Pennsylvania Box Office, located at the Hotel Front Desk. There will be a limited number of VIP packages available for purchase. Entry is general admission, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is 21+ and valid identification is required upon entry.

In a pop culture world defined by its perpetual changes, the partnership of singer songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo has been a potent, steadfast union that has soared to the top of the charts and into fans’ hearts on their own terms. Her staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with his trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children.”

Their stunning achievements are a testament to their vision. Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards. They have also been feted with three American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award, a 2008 induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and most recently have become Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.