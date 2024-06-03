STROUDSBURG — Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows is headed to the Sherman Theater with special guests Savage Hands, Downswing, and The Requiem on Thursday, June 13.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Post-hardcore Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.) is back with a new full-length album, ‘DESTROY REBUILD,’ their first release since 2011’s acclaimed self-titled debut album. Prolific frontman Craig Owens is back at the project’s helm and has once again orchestrated a band and record to grab listeners’ attention.

The band was originally founded in late 2009/early 2010 following Craig Owens’ departure from Chiodos — and the result was a promising music project met with high regard from the emo crowd, but sadly they didn’t stick around long. However, after a long hiatus, the beloved band revived in 2020 and dropped ‘DESTROY REBUILD’ in 2022. The new release offers listeners the nostalgic D.R.U.G.S. sound they have been craving while also exploring new territories in this exciting new chapter.

When Owens got to writing, he described Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows’s signature sound as “fast, to the point, syncopated rhythms with a melody on top.” The aggressive melodies are paired with low-tuned guitars and introspective lyrics to create the nostalgic alternative rock sound we grew up with and have come to crave.

To capture this sound, Owens connected with A-List producer Howard Benson whose past work with My Chemical Romance and The All American Rejects heavily influenced the modern alternative rock world. Benson’s raw talent for recording helped shape the structures and harmonies of the album.

Owens’ knack for creating sincere lyrics shines through while touching on topics like destiny, perspective, and redemption. “Everything that we are today is because of yesterday, and this depicts where I have been, but also where I’m going,” said Craig Owens in an interview.

“DESTINY,” the first single off of the record, is a solid bridge between the first D.R.U.G.S. self-titled record from over a decade ago and the new record. Is it a hard-hitting track that blends the nostalgic alternative rock sound with enough modernity to appeal to many different listeners.

Another track off the album, “The Arm,” is a collection of melodies, lyrics, and hooks eloquently constructed together. It is known as the “anomaly” of the album due to its organic nature of origin and leans toward the band’s future.

‘DESTROY REBUILD’ is an exciting new way for Craig Owens to share life experiences and connect with fans. He hopes the album will help others cope with whatever they are experiencing. The lead singer has been a part of many music projects over the years, including Chiodos, Sounds of Animals Fights, Cinematic Sunrise, and Isles & Glaciers. Now, he’s back on the road with D.R.U.G.S.

“This album is my first step forward without thinking of running back,” Owens stated. “I hope it can leave a mark and grow with people.”