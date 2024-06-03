Remember the pop-culture term Barbenheimer? I sure hope so, how on earth could one forget the cinematic phenomenon of last year?! Two of the major Barbie and Oppenheimer stars are now conjoined in a new, overly satisfying cinematic feat that is one of the most enjoyable blockbusters of 2024 and the summer just began…

Starring the always enigmatic Ryan Gosling as “Colt Seavers” (Barbie) and Emily Blunt as “Jody Moreno” (Oppenheimer) based on the popular 1980-1986 television series, these two superstars are at the top of their game and popularity for that matter.

I know I am a few weeks behind on catching this one, but better late than never. It was worth the wait, as it turns out it is one of the most fun and action-packed movies of the year so far. It has a little bit for every taste. It has comedy, drama, action, and romance. Few films out there are this type of crowd pleaser, let’s be frank.

Ryan Gosling plays a stuntman in Hollywood, and not just any stuntman. He’s the best in the business. That is until a freak accident sends his career into a nosedive, literally. We must always remember the old adage, after one door closes, another one opens. Crazy man Colt will do anything to help his now director ex-girlfriend keep her latest movie from bombing. Even if it means the stuntman must set off a few bombs of his own.

Ryan Gosling really is the everyday actor who has got it all. The looks, the charm, and charisma to do pretty much everything. I wouldn’t know anything about all that myself, but hey some guys have all the luck while boys like me just keep scraping up sloppy seconds. The Fall Guy did not match studio expectations upon opening box office numbers, but don’t let that steer you wrong. There has not been a movie quite this enjoyable in a hot minute. See it at any cost!

” The Fall Guy,” starring: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8 1/2” paws out of 10.