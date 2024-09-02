The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination hits Scranton this summer

SCRANTON — Falling in Reverse announced their summer 2024 headline tour produced by Live Nation, including a stop at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Saturday, September 7.

They’ll see support from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9Ne, and Jeris Johnson. Tickets are now on sale at livenation.com.

Along with the summer tour, the rebel-rousing rock band also announced a new album (and first since 2017’s Coming Home) — Popular Monster that arrived August 16, 2024 via Epitaph Records.

The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination has only revealed the first leg of a planned world tour. Additional dates and cities around the world, and their support acts, are still expected to be announced.

The album arrives with several RIAA certified singles released over time since 2018, including the double certified platinum title song, “Popular Monster” as well as “Zombified,” “Voices In My Head,” and “Watching the World Burn” which are all certified Gold. Falling In Reverse’s catalog has accrued 5 billion streams, with 1.7 billion across all the album singles released to date.

Along with the tour and album, Falling in Reverse also released a video for new single “Ronald” which features Tech N9ne (who is also listed on the Popular Monstour II: World Domination lineup coming to The Pavilion) and Alex Terrible. Following that music video, Falling in Reverse also teamed up with Jelly Roll for “All My Life,” a country-inspired hit.

THE POPULAR MONSTOUR II: WORLD DOMINATION TOUR DATES:

8/18 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Amphitheater*

8/21 — Airway Heights, WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest*

8/22 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre*

8/23 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

8/25 — Salt Lake City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

8/27 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater*

8/29 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

8/30 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

9/1 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

9/2 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9/4 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater^

9/6 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live^

9/7 — Scranton, PA — The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

9/9 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion^

9/10 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater^

9/12 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake^

9/13 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center^

9/15 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

9/16 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

9/17 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

9/20 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater^

9/21 — St Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

9/23 — Denver, CO — The JunkYard^

9/25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

9/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum^

*With Nathan James

^With Jeris Johnson

Popular Monster marks the postmodern trailblazer’s first full-length release in seven years. In addition to the songs that have already successfully circulated, there will also be six brand new anthems of furious metal, melody, and hip-hop. Radke fills the fifth full-length from Falling In Reverse with invincible and irresistible songs that resonate across generations and genres. Co-produced with longtime collaborator Tyler Smyth (I Prevail, Lights), Popular Monster is full of confessional angst, bravado, and clever wordplay.

The upcoming album, Popular Monster is a defiant statement and triumphant victory for singer, songwriter, bandleader, and provocateur Ronnie Radke, who invented Falling In Reverse inside a prison cell and even uses his mugshot for the cover art.

Ronnie formed a series of pop-punk bands in Las Vegas as a teenager, culminating in the creation of Escape The Fate (who also recently stopped in Scranton in March 2024). The metalcore group’s meteoric rise coincided with the singer’s spiral into addiction. By the time he was sentenced to two years in prison, the band he started had moved on without him. Some fans, critics, and industry types figured his story would end there.

— They were wrong.

The gold-certified debut album from Falling In Reverse, The Drug In Me Is You (2011), arrived less than two years after Ronnie’s release and the band continued releasing hit song after hit song, until their mega hit.

The massive “Popular Monster” became Ronnie’s first No. 1 song on the radio and his first platinum single less than two years after its release. It was also the first No. 1 song on Billboard’s inaugural Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, which considers airplay, streaming, and downloads.

The hit song’s title, that feels like the perfect tongue-in-cheek reference to Radke himself, makes for the ideal name for their long-awaited new full album.

POPULAR MONSTER TRACK LISTING:

“Prequel”

“Popular Monster”

“All My Life” (Feat. Jelly Roll)

“Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible)

“Voices In My Head”

“Bad Guy” (Feat. Saraya)

“Watch The World Burn”

“Trigger Warning”

“ZOMBIFIED”

“NO FEAR”

“Last Resort – Reimagined”

See masters in modern rock, Falling in Reverse headline The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Saturday, September 7, following the highly anticipated release of their Popular Monster album.

*Originally published May 7, 2024, updated and republished September 2, 2024.