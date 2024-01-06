Soul Satellite didn’t leave 2023 behind without dropping a new single first. This authentic NEPA rock group’s brand new banger, “Wendigo,” just aired on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sunday with Lazy E.

Soul Satellite was created in 2019 by guitarist Jason Macheska with the vision of constructing a collective of artists with aligning tastes and ideals. He carefully handpicked each member for their unique, positive qualities. The current lineup consists of Macheska on guitar, Aaron Zona on guitar, Joey Z on bass, Stephen Gardner on drums, and Tyler Zeiss on vocals.

Soul Satellite blends classic rock melodies with aggressive grunge riffs to create original music that exhibits their own rugged, back mountain hardrock vibe. They harness their working-class Pennsylvania roots to make music that resonates with ordinary people like them who keep shooting for the stars.

“Each member draws from his own inspiration to create something new,” said Aaron Zona, guitarist of Soul Satellite.

Their epic new song, “Wendigo,” just debuted at the very end of December 2023 and has already found its way onto 979X’s Locals Only show.

“Wendigo” arrived by happy accident as Soul Satellite was working in the studio on an entirely different song. Aaron Zona laid down a track on a previous session, so they shifted focus to that and continued working through it. That’s when “Wendigo” was born.

After a few more studio sessions and some help from Lorena Grey in completing the atmospheric intro, they managed to create what they believe to be one of the most fun songs they’ve written yet as a group. Also if you’re wondering what a Wendigo is, it’s a mythological creature or a malevolent spirit from Native American lore — often with human-like characteristics — that can possess other beings and turn them to cannibalism. Pretty sick, right?

The fresh track exhibits the band’s powerful vocal range and fierce instrumental skill. That enchanting intro puts you in a foggy soundscape, then fades into an absolute head-banger that sends you on a dark, rock journey.

This new single sends Soul Satellite in 2024 with style. The band’s goal for the new year is to just to keep using music as an outlet for both themselves and for everyone to enjoy.

“Soul Satellite was our outlet for creativity, which we can keep pushing to see what potential we can bring out of ourselves musically,” said Zona.

Macheska, Zona, Joey Z, and Zeiss are all multi-instrumentalists who have toured across the country in numerous projects over their music career. Frontman Tyler Zeiss, often known as “Beef” in the local music scene is also a part of The Holtzmann Effect, who we’ve also covered in our Locals Only Series. In addition to their music hustle, Zona and Macheska are also local business owners; Zona is owner of SickBoy Tattoo Studio in Montrose and Macheska owns Make Me Smile Dentistry.

“Life is busy. We have all been focused on personal growth and careers and, meanwhile, trying to make some music in the middle,” said Aaron Zona.

Soul Satellite first debuted with a series of singles, which pull influences from 90’s alternative and vintage 70’s hard rock. Their big premiere song was “Shindig.”

Zona said his favorite milestone to date was the making of their “Shindig” video, the band’s first single and first music video. This explicit track from 2019 is a straight-up rockstar jam that makes you feel like breaking out the red solo cups and going wild with all your friends at a downhome house party.

“This video was lunacy and so much fun — with a few cameo appearances throughout,” said Zona.

Soul Satellite demonstrates that music is something they just love doing and it’ll always be a part of them. Actually, it’s that sentiment exactly that inspired their band name.

“Most of us as musicians have experienced a moment where we have our instruments, and a piece of music comes out of it without much thought. Soul Satellite in our interpretation is what occurs in that place and time,” explained Zona. “It describes those moments as a satellite of our souls to where our music originates.”

As far as what’s next for Soul Satellite, they’re certainly staying busy. The band is currently in the finishing stages with two new songs, so be sure to keep listening for new music and announcements.

Listen to Soul Satellite on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and make sure you tune into 979X, especially on Sunday nights for Locals Only from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for music from this great NEPA rock band and many others.