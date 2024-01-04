STROUDSBURG — Get ready to embark on a musical voyage like no other as Yacht Rock Gold, the premier yacht rock tribute band, makes waves at the Sherman Theater on Saturday, January 6.

Fans of the smooth sounds and timeless classics of the yacht rock genre won’t want to miss this unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

One of the most commercially successful musical genres of all time, “yacht rock” has built a loyal and unwavering fan base who are today’s prime ticket buying audience. It’s the easy-listening you come to cherish, especially out on a day on the lake or ocean.

Yacht Rock Gold brings all your favorite hits from the late 1970’s-early 1980’s to new generations of music fans. Celebrating the smooth sounds of the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Little River Band, Ambrosia, Boz Skaggs and so many more. Yacht Rock Gold engages fans with amazing harmonies and musicianship that brings audiences back to a time when music made you feel good and soothed the soul.

This is the yacht rock tribute you’ve been searching for and they are ready to bring the Yacht Party to YOU! Put on your captain’s hat, fire up those engines, and party “All Night Long” with Yacht Rock Gold.

The tribute group features four lead singers, delivering incredible harmonies, accompanied by a six piece rhythm section with dancing horns that bring audiences to their feet, show after show.

Visit shermantheater.com or call their Box Office for more tickets and information on this show and more.