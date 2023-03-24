The Holtzmann Effect, a 4-piece hard rock band from NEPA, debuted a brand-new EP with two unreleased tracks. Catch their latest music during “Locals Only” Sundays on 979X from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, March 24, The Holtzmann Effect released “Old Tree.” The latest EP album features singles they’ve come out with over the past year, along with the two brand new songs, “Awoken” and “Fake.”

“Awoken” has been a work in progress for years, but they believe the finished product is one of their strongest to date. The track features a slammin’ vocal performance and great lyricism from frontman, Tyler Zeiss. “Awoken” will be featured on Sunday, March 26’s “Local’s Only” show, so be sure to tune into 979X!

““Fake” is a song we recorded three separate times and finally settled on a version we here happy with. We have played it at almost every live show and finally released a recorded version to have in our arsenal,” explained lead guitarist, Tyler Salak of the second new song on the EP.

This weekend, the band records another new batch of songs at Novro Studios in Swoyersville. They expect to slate in a full-length album later this year and drop a few singles off the album throughout summer.

They describe themselves as an “in-your-face, down-to-earth hard rock sound.” Band members include Tyler Zeiss on lead vocals and guitar, Tyler Salak on lead guitar, Grant Williams on bass, and Cody Sibio on drums.

The Holtzmann Effect started about five years ago, when Zeiss and Sibio got together with friends from a cover band with a restored vision to write original music. Over time, Salak and Williams came along to round out the lineup. Salak joined the band four years ago and Williams has been with The Holtzmann Effect for about two years now. All of four members have been involved with music most of their lives and played with several bands in the area.

“We make music simply because we enjoy the process and the sense of accomplishment when we have a finished song. To be able to create something new and watch it grow from a simple guitar riff or vocal melody into a full song is one of the best feelings a musician can feel,” said Salak.

Inspiration for the band’s intriguing name comes from the book “Dune,” and fans of the fiction may know that the “Holtzmann Effect” makes defensive force shields and instantaneous space travel possible in that universe. The name even inspired some of their early material, but now it’s just a phrase they carry with them.

As for the new music they’re set to record at Novro Studios at the end of March, they’ll begin with about ten different 30-second pieces of songs. Then, the guys dedicate their time to ironing out one idea at a time until the music comes out just right.

“I would say we try to — but in all reality, we just happen to write in different grooves and time signatures that aren’t the standard 100bpm/4/4 time signature. Because of that, we are able to have a unique voice that pairs well with many of the other great bands in our area,” said Salak.

The Holtzmann Effect’s next show, April 29 at The VSpot, will be their first full headline show. They’re set to perform with their hard rock friends and our recent “Locals Only” feature, Candle in the Dark.

“Catch us around!” said Salak. “We love chatting with people in the community.”

Listen to The Holtzmann Effect on all major streaming platforms, and check out their just-released EP, “Old Tree”. And, if streaming isn’t your thing and you still like physical copies of music, they’ve got you covered! You can find the releases at their shows.

Hear their newest single “Awoken” on “Locals Only” with 979X Sunday, March 26 during the 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. show with Lazy E.