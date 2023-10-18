New band out of Northeast Pennsylvania, Fosh is made up of Schwartz brothers Luca, Dante, and Nico.

The Schwartz brothers joked that they’ve known each other their whole lives. Nico is twenty years old, Luca is eighteen, and Dante Schwartz is fifteen. No sibling rivalry here, these three all get along well and root for each other’s success. They cannot wait to share the rest of their new music with the world.

“The little voice in my head is screaming ‘get famous as hell and drop out of college’, but more appropriately, I think the first part of our mission is just to write good music and establish ourselves as part of the scene in both in NEPA and Pittsburgh,” said Luca Schwartz of Fosh. “From there, we hope to continue growing our following with the hopes of someday making a career out of it.”

Fosh combines Midwest emo, pop-punk, indie, and alternative influences with catchy, poppy melodies and hooks. They’re already crossing state-lines to play shows and continue making a name for themselves across Pennsylvania.

Their dad was in a band, so they all developed a passion for music from a young age. The brothers were also inspired by bands such as Tigers Jaw, Title Fight, Modern Baseball, Turnover, and Oso Oso and work all different elements into their music.

Fosh is an emo daydream. They create melodic pop-punk songs that make you want to throw your hands in the air and maybe cry a little bit.

They recently released three new singles “Phone Screen,” “Staring in the Dark,” and “Somewhere Tonight” from their upcoming first-ever complete album, Up With The Sun. You may have heard their latest, “Somewhere Tonight” on 979X in October.

“’Somewhere Tonight’ is written by our youngest member, Dante. He is a sophomore at Crestwood High School. It has a real pop-punk feel,” explained Luca. “Nico made the observation that a lot of pop punk is written by 20-somethings from a teenage perspective and Dante is a 15-year-old writing like he’s in his twenties. In general, it’s about being lonely, developing bad habits and looking for that person who will pull you out of it.”

Fosh’s lyrics carry a lot of meaning, and their danceable songs are the perfect vehicle for all that emotion. Next, you’ll want to keep an ear out for their upcoming single, “Winter” due out in the coming weeks before the new album.

Fosh is currently putting on the finishing touches and aiming for a late fall/early winter release for Up With The Sun.

These three young brothers have already come a long way. Recording and releasing their debut EP, I Know You’ll Make It on Your Own, at JL studios was the band’s favorite milestone to date, and it’s made up of the first songs they ever wrote. In one of their first live shows, they got to play with a few of NEPA’s favorite bands, Esta Coda and University Drive.

‘Writing and recording is amazing and fun, but there is nothing like playing live,” said Luca.

Fosh has upcoming live shows on October 27 at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, November 10 in Morgantown, West Virginia, and November 11 at Live from Oakland in Pittsburgh.

You may be wondering about what the heck “fosh” means. The name “Fosh” originated from one of Nico’s best high school friends, Eric Johnson, and it has a special meaning among them. Johnson’s coined term is a contraction of “For Sure” and quickly infected their everyday lingo as an affirmative positive response. And, I will definitely be using that from now on.

It’s clear that this is a band of three positive musicians who love getting to share their songs with the people. It seems Luca, Nico, and Dante Schwartz were meant to play music as a family.

Fosh also gets help on the drums from Stone Magagna, Steve Martin, and George Schwartz. “We have used four drummers so far for recording and live shows. We are related to three of them,” said Fosh in their online interview with The Weekender.

Some say a family that plays together, stays together and Fosh has proved that to be true.

Find Fosh playing across Pennsylvania and keep up to date with new music by following along on Instagram, Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.