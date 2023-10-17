There’s so many exciting facets to Halloween…and Northeastern Pennsylvania does them all best. You’ve got your pumpkin-picking, costume contests, horror movies, fall foliage, haunted houses, cozy drinks, dance parties, creepy decor…I could go on and on about the reason for the spooky season.

Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and The Poconos exhibit countless attractions for every age, attitude, and freak-out threshold. Whether you want to embrace your inner witch at a pop-up bar, take the kids on an unforgettable October adventure, or scream until your guts fall out at a Haunted House — there’s something in town for you.

Here are some of the biggest and best Halloween events happening through the end of the month…

Halloween Party with Reaper’s Revenge @ Montage Mountain in Moosic – Saturday, October 28

Join the party when Reaper’s Revenge teams up with Montage Mountain for their big Halloween blow-out on the mountain. Their annual $5000 Costume Contest & Halloween Party takes place Saturday, October 28 from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Montage Mountain’s lodge. The horror experts at Reaper’s Revenge bring all their haunted madness and turn it into an over-the-top Halloweekend extravaganza.

SPELLBOUND: Halloween Pop-up Bar @ The Loft in Scranton – Thru Saturday, October 28

This one’s for the witches! The Loft in Scranton has a new Halloween theme for their ever-changing pop-up bar and it’s “SPELLBOUND” this season! The restaurant has completely transformed into a witch’s den, complete with bewitching decor and a magical menu to match.

Channel American Horror Story: Coven for fit inspiration for this night out in Scranton. As long as you’ve got the hat, there’s no wrong way to be a witch. Here’s your excuse to break out that favorite little black dress and all the hipster leftovers from a fall photoshoot. The Loft will put a spell on you. You have until October 28 to embrace your dark side.

Wine Girl Wednesday: Vampire Night @ Fire & Ice on Toby Creek in Trucksville – Wednesday October 25

This month’s Wine Girl Wednesday at Fire & Ice on Toby Creek has a more sinister approach. You are always in for a treat with the menu at this gorgeous Luzerne County restaurant and bar. Attendees will enjoy a curated three-course meal with appetizer, entrée, dessert, and drinks to pair perfectly with each.

This is elevated Halloween, hosted by Heather Groblewski and Amy Frenchko. If vampires didn’t strictly drink blood, this would be their go-to menu.

Wilkes-Scarre Weekend in Downtown Wilkes-Barre – October 26 to October 31

Wilkes-Barre turns into Wilkes-Scarre for Halloweekend with events of all kinds taking place from October 26 to October 31. One of the Wilkes-Scarre events will be the Zombie Bar/Restaurant Crawl “Trot Till You Rot” which starts at The Mines Underground on Saturday, October 28 and lets the undead loose on the streets of Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Stops along the bar/restaurant crawl include Senunas’ Bar and Grill, The Downpour, Vesuvio’s, HEAT Nightclub and Bar, King of King Gyros and Cheesesteaks, and Boozy B’s. The Zombie Bar Crawl ends at The Mines Underground where walkers can enjoy the afterparty with DJ Venom X and cash prizes for zombie costumes.

Halloween Hike & Festival @ Peck Natural Area Park in Factoryville – on Saturday, October 21

Lake Winola’s Parks and Trails presents their first-ever Halloween Hike & Festival on Saturday, October 21 with both a day-hike with activities for the all-ages and a haunted Night Hike later on for the adults. Come enjoy food trucks, pumpkin painting, live music, a petting zoo, chili cook-off, and more at Peck Natural Area Park. All proceeds support the local park. Full article on the Halloween Hike coming this week to The Weekender!

Haunt at the Hive @ Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre – Saturday, October 28

Photo Credit – Mohegan Pennsylvania

Mohegan Pennsylvania brings back their big Halloween Party at the Hive Taphouse and Ember’s Terrace in the casino. The Haunt at The Hive returns to the casino on Saturday, October 28. Learn more about this event here in our article.

Apple Harvest Festival & Halloween Light Show @ Lakeland Orchard in Scott Twp – Thru Sunday, October 29

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery is the place to be in fall day and night. During the day, jump on a tractor to pick your own apples at the Apple Harvest Festival then partake in all the autumn faire they have to offer, including apple spice delights, axe-throwing, and live music. Once it gets dark, the Scott Township attraction offers a drive-thru Halloween Light Show, accessible to anyone of all-ages.

Lakeland Orchard is perfect for a night with the kids, date with a Tinder prospect, or a Sunday Funday with the crew. This major fall attraction is open through October 29, opening at 10:00 a.m. with the Halloween Light Show starting at dusk.

Reaper’s Revenge in Blakely – Thru Sunday, October 29

Photo Credit – Reaper’s Revenge

It’s impossible to talk about Halloween in NEPA without mentioning the one and only Reaper’s Revenge. This Halloween haunted house has gained notoriety for its legendary scares that seem to get wilder every year.

There’s five attractions included in the Reaper’s Revenge price. You’ve got your classic Haunted Hayride, the deranged Lost Carnival, your neon nightmare in Delirium, total darkness in Pitch Black, and alien invasion in Sector 13. For those who want the ultimate haunted house experience without going too far, it’s all about Reaper’s Revenge.

Bazaar of the Bizarre @ F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre – Sunday October 22

The Bazaar of the Bizarre takes place on Sunday, October 22 at the F.M. Kirby Center from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Josh Balz and Amy Frenchko (…hey wait, isn’t she also one of the brains behind Wine Girl Wednesday: Vampire Night?) combined their best skills to bring us the oddities event of October.

These two local business leaders proudly tapped into their weird and spooky sides to bring together eclectic vendors with wares you’ve never seen before to Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s historic theater. Find treasures of horror, punk, and tattoo culture all in one place. More on the Bazaar of the Bizarre coming this week to The Weekender!

A Nightmare on Broad Street @ Jive Bar & Lounge Restaurant in Milford – Thru Tuesday, October 31

Photo Credit – Nightmare on Broad Street by Milford Hospitality Group

This Milford restaurant and bar is taking on a slasher twist this Halloween season. The Jive Bar & Lounge went full nightmare to bring guests spooky cocktails, live entertainment, and a horrifying ambiance. Take a daytrip into the up-and-coming town of Milford to experience this pop-up bar and lounge through the end of October.

Pumpkin Walk @ Creekside Gardens in Tunkhannock – Thru Tuesday, October 31

Here’s one for all ages! Every year, Creekside Gardens in Tunkhannock creates a breath-taking display of pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colors for their annual Pumpkin Walk. It’s free admission to experience the Pumpkin Walk through their expansive garden center. However, you CAN pay $5 to play their I SPY game and those that spot all the pumpkins on the card will be entered to win a $50 gift card. The Pumpkin Walk is open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Costume Party @ Flaming Crab in Wilkes-Barre – Sunday, October 29

Photo Credit – The Flaming Crab taken by Karyn Marie

The Flaming Crab in Wilkes-Barre hosts their costume party on Sunday, October 29 at 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with live music from DJ Venom X and Halloween Face Painting by Mane Street Studio. There will also be a photobooth to make sure your Halloween 2023 costume is well-documented at one of the coolest new restaurants in town.

This Cajun seafood restaurant is going all out for Halloween and their costume party is for both children and adults! Come dressed as your funniest, scariest, or most unique version of yourself for a chance to win a $150 gift card! More on this event coming soon to The Weekender!

Mount Scary’s Monster Bash @ Mount Airy Casino & Resort in Mount Pocono – Saturday, October 28

The Poconos’ premier casino resort turns into Mount Scary this month when they host their big Monster Bash. There will be music all night from DJ Excel, themed specials, and guests can enter the costume contest to win cash prizes. Learn more about this event in our article here.

Roba’s Family Farms in North Abington Township – Thru Sunday, October 29

No October in NEPA is complete without a trip to the pumpkin patch, and Roba’s Family Farms in Lackawanna County is all that and a pint of apple cider. They’ll also host Halloween On The Farm over Halloweekend from October 27 through October 29.

Visitors can test their luck in the corn maze (which has a Jurassic Park theme this year), shoot apples at targets, or see some live entertainment…which can be anything from dog tricks to pig races. All of this comes in a family-friendly package with tons of fall activities and food for everyone.

As a frugal Halloween nerd, I recommend buying your carving pumpkins at a small business or farmer’s market on the highway for the best price, but Roba’s always has the weirdest and coolest looking pumpkins for those looking for a unique fruit of the fall. Truly, Roba’s is the October playground.

“Crawl With Us” Halloween Bar Crawl in Downtown Scranton – Saturday, October 28

So the “Crawl With Us” Halloween Bar Crawl is actually something that will be taking place in cities across the country this Halloweekend this year. Scranton’s iteration of the event starts at 4:00 p.m. with check-in at The Railyard Restaurant and Bar and then you choose your own adventure from there!

Tickets include 1-2 drinks or shots, drink specials, waived cover charge, costume contest, professional photos, and access to the after-party. There are five venues on this bar crawl, including Ale Mary’s, PJ’s 1910 Pub, Tequila Bar Grill & Lounge, The Railyard, and Trax at the Radisson. The crawl goes through 10:00 p.m. when the After Party begins at a venue TBA.

Endless Mountains halloWINEfest @ Wyoming County Fairgrounds – Saturday, October 28

The Wyoming County Fair is putting on a wine festival to celebrate Halloween. Guests are encouraged to dress in costume while sampling wines, eating food, and shopping gifts from local vendors. Purchase tickets online for the Endless Mountains halloWINEfest, must be 21+ to attend. Proceeds from the event help build a new community playground and pavilion on the fairgrounds.

Halloween Bash with Nowhere Slow @ McGrath’s Pub $ Eatery in Dalton – Saturday, October 28

One of NEPA’s favorite music groups, Nowhere Slow will play McGrath’s Bar & Eatery for their Saturday night Halloween Bash. There will also be a costume party with cash prizes so be sure to dress to impress.