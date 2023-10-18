It’s the time of year to warm up indoors with some live jams, so here’s where you can catch all the best entertainment in Northeastern Pennsylvania from Thursday, October 19, through Sunday, October 22. With local musicians like this, it’s hard to be bored on the weekend.
All venues organized in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: More than a cover band, Zach Nugent’s Dead Set will be bringing their Hell In A Bucket Fall Tour to the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg on Thursday, October 19.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Circle Drive-In
Meet Me On Marcie @ Trunk or Treat & Halloween Marketplace
SAT, OCT 21, 12:00 P.M.
Peck Natural Area Park
Peach, Dishonest Fiddlers and Lithia Valley Music Co. @ Halloween Hike & Festival
SAT, OCT 21, 4:00 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
DemGuyz
FRI, OCT 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jerry Duty
SAT, OCT 21, 1:00 P.M.
–
Reel in the Years
SAT, OCT 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Popstar Drive
SUN, OCT 22, 1:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Cass & The Bailout Crew
FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
The 90s Band @ Executive Lounge
FRI, OCT 20, 9:30 P.M.
–
Picture Perfect Band @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, OCT 21, 9:30 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
CC Music @ Breakers
FRI, OCT 20, 8:30 P.M.
–
Jay Orell Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, OCT 20, 9:30 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Breakers
SAT, OCT 21, 8:30 P.M.
–
Social Call @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, OCT 21, 9:30 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Coventry Carols @ 2023 Blood Fest
SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
The Beejerz
FRI, OCT 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
Antonio Andrade
SAT, OCT 21, 6:00 P.M.
Voodoo Brewing
Luke Tinklepaugh
FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Kings of Queen Street @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, OCT 21, 2:00 P.M.
–
Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, OCT 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ashley Marquez @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 22, 2:00 P.M.
–
Bobby Venura @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 22, 6:00 P.M.
Jam Room Brewing Company
Alan Cooper
FRI, OCT 20, 5:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
SUN, OCT 22, 2:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Better Than Bad Duo
FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Snowblind
SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Subnotics
FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dead Janis – The Best of The Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin
SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Zach Nugent’s Dead Set – Hell in a Bucket Fall Tour With Special Guest One Eyed Jack @ Sherman Theater
THURS, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.
–
Magic of Motown @ Sherman Theater
SAT, OCT 21, 6:30 P.M.
–
Matthew Fowler @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, OCT 22, 2:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Johnny Dressler @ Roof53
SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Dirk Quinn Trio
FRI, OCT 20, TBD
–
Poppa Cheri
SAT, OCT 21, TBD
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
ADHD
SAT, OCT 21, 7:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
D-West Duo
SUN, OCT 22, 4:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
(Not) John Roginski
FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Serene Greene
SAT, OCT 21, 3:00 P.M.
–
Keystone Groove
SAT, OCT 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Johnny Lit
SUN, OCT 22, 3:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
George Thorogood and The Destroyers
FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Celebrating Meatloaf
SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, OCT 20, 6:30 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Aaron Joesph
FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Erin McCelland
SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Snowblind
FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
The Harrisons
FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Enter the Haggis
THURS, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
Splintered Sunlight – The Grateful Dead Show
FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Classic Stones Live – Rolling Stones Tribute
SAT, OCT 21, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Strawberry Jam Duo
FRI, OCT 20, 6:30 P.M.
–
Kyle Demko Solo
SAT, OCT 21, 6:30 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Reaper’s Revenge College Costume Party
THURS, OCT 19, 9:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas
FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
FRI, OCT 20, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Jeanne & Gary
FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Rick Gilette
THURS, OCT 19, 8:00 P.M.
–
The TRIBE
FRI, OCT 20, 9:00 P.M.
–
Tommy Guns Band
SAT, OCT 21, 9:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Mike & Roy Williams
THURS, OCT 19, 5:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.