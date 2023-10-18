It’s the time of year to warm up indoors with some live jams, so here’s where you can catch all the best entertainment in Northeastern Pennsylvania from Thursday, October 19, through Sunday, October 22. With local musicians like this, it’s hard to be bored on the weekend.

All venues organized in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: More than a cover band, Zach Nugent’s Dead Set will be bringing their Hell In A Bucket Fall Tour to the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg on Thursday, October 19.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Circle Drive-In

Meet Me On Marcie @ Trunk or Treat & Halloween Marketplace

SAT, OCT 21, 12:00 P.M.

Peck Natural Area Park

Peach, Dishonest Fiddlers and Lithia Valley Music Co. @ Halloween Hike & Festival

SAT, OCT 21, 4:00 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

DemGuyz

FRI, OCT 20, 6:00 P.M.

Jerry Duty

SAT, OCT 21, 1:00 P.M.

Reel in the Years

SAT, OCT 21, 6:00 P.M.

Popstar Drive

SUN, OCT 22, 1:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Cass & The Bailout Crew

FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

The 90s Band @ Executive Lounge

FRI, OCT 20, 9:30 P.M.

Picture Perfect Band @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, OCT 21, 9:30 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

CC Music @ Breakers

FRI, OCT 20, 8:30 P.M.

Jay Orell Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, OCT 20, 9:30 P.M.

Stealing Neil @ Breakers

SAT, OCT 21, 8:30 P.M.

Social Call @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, OCT 21, 9:30 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Coventry Carols @ 2023 Blood Fest

SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

The Beejerz

FRI, OCT 20, 6:00 P.M.

Antonio Andrade

SAT, OCT 21, 6:00 P.M.

Voodoo Brewing

Luke Tinklepaugh

FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Kings of Queen Street @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

Earth Song @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, OCT 21, 2:00 P.M.

Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, OCT 21, 7:00 P.M.

Ashley Marquez @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 22, 2:00 P.M.

Bobby Venura @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 22, 6:00 P.M.

Jam Room Brewing Company

Alan Cooper

FRI, OCT 20, 5:00 P.M.

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, OCT 22, 2:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Better Than Bad Duo

FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.

Snowblind

SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Subnotics

FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.

Dead Janis – The Best of The Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin

SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Zach Nugent’s Dead Set – Hell in a Bucket Fall Tour With Special Guest One Eyed Jack @ Sherman Theater

THURS, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.

Magic of Motown @ Sherman Theater

SAT, OCT 21, 6:30 P.M.

Matthew Fowler @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, OCT 22, 2:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Johnny Dressler @ Roof53

SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Dirk Quinn Trio

FRI, OCT 20, TBD

Poppa Cheri

SAT, OCT 21, TBD

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

ADHD

SAT, OCT 21, 7:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

D-West Duo

SUN, OCT 22, 4:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

(Not) John Roginski

FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

Serene Greene

SAT, OCT 21, 3:00 P.M.

Keystone Groove

SAT, OCT 21, 7:00 P.M.

Johnny Lit

SUN, OCT 22, 3:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

George Thorogood and The Destroyers

FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.

Celebrating Meatloaf

SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, OCT 20, 6:30 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Aaron Joesph

FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.

Erin McCelland

SAT, OCT 21, 8:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Snowblind

FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

The Harrisons

FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Enter the Haggis

THURS, OCT 19, 7:00 P.M.

Splintered Sunlight – The Grateful Dead Show

FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

Classic Stones Live – Rolling Stones Tribute

SAT, OCT 21, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Strawberry Jam Duo

FRI, OCT 20, 6:30 P.M.

Kyle Demko Solo

SAT, OCT 21, 6:30 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Reaper’s Revenge College Costume Party

THURS, OCT 19, 9:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.

Lance Thomas

FRI, OCT 20, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, OCT 19, 6:00 P.M.

Dashboard Mary

FRI, OCT 20, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, OCT 20, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Rick Gilette

THURS, OCT 19, 8:00 P.M.

The TRIBE

FRI, OCT 20, 9:00 P.M.

Tommy Guns Band

SAT, OCT 21, 9:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Mike & Roy Williams

THURS, OCT 19, 5:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.