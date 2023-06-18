Old Daggers formed in summer of 2019 and produce original punk rock jams with an authentic sound and lyricism.

Old Daggers brings heartfelt lyrics about love, loss, and life all overtop a driving, catchy, punk rock sound. Emphasis on the rock! Hear their new song “Up the Line” on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on Sundays with Lazy E.

Complete with their instrumental mastery, thoughtful lyrics, and classic punk rock energy, this band creates raw music that was made for you to sing along.

Old Daggers rose from the ashes of a few local bands and from the long-standing friendships among the members. After playing in different NEPA bands together over the years like We Be Wolves, Clever Clever, and Black Nhil, Guitarist and Backup Vocalist Anthony Magraner reached out about starting a new project in summer of 2019. The timing was right and the four members of Old Daggers began practicing as their own band by late August 2019.

“Up the Line” is the band’s first debut single, and you can catch it on the radio Sunday, June 18, on 979X’s Locals Only show during its weekly 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. slot on the station.

“It’s our love song to the punk and hardcore scene of Northeast Pa in the 90s and early 2000s. It’s a reference to traveling between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton to go to shows, see friends, and just feel alive,” said Chris Wilbur, guitarist and backup vocalist. “It’s also got a tinge of nostalgic longing; friends who aren’t here to enjoy the present with us and a place and time that is long gone.”

In this song, the distinct raspy vocals of lead singer and bassist Sean Carey mixed with the catchy guitar riffs really send it home. “Up the Line” is a track that you just can’t help but headbang along to the beat. There’s also plenty of opportunities for fans to get involved, sing along, and become a part of the song themselves.

Sean Carey said, “It’s a love song about missing the days gone by but falling in love with what lies ahead.”

This debut single is the perfect taste of what we can expect next from Old Daggers. They confirmed they are currently working on an forthcoming album and expect to release more singles in the coming months, with hopes of both digital and physical releases in the future.

Old Daggers just finished laying down ten tracks at Windmill Agency with Eric Ritter in Mount Cobb to begin piecing together the full album. They aim to release in fall of 2023. In the meantime, they’re working on writing more songs as well as booking more shows both locally and outside of the region.

The band is gearing up for a show on Saturday, June 24 at the VSpot in Scranton with The Buckos from Ashland, Second Suitor from Binghamton, and Typhoid Rosie from Brooklyn.

Their music is great for listening on devices, but it’s also perfect for seeing them live in concert. Old Daggers loves playing for a crowd! They bring high-energy performances, invite crowd interaction, and show the audience just how much fun punk music can really be.

“If we inspire one kid out there to pick up an instrument and start a band in their garage with their friends, then we’ve done something that matters,” said Chris Wilbur. “We honestly just love playing and every show more people come, more people are singing along and honestly — that’s all that matters.”

This four-piece band is passionate about the original music they create and each song comes fully hand-crafted. Old Daggers said that often songs come to them organically.

“A lot of our songs come out of one person bringing in a riff and we build from there, but most often our songs come out of just playing together and an idea takes form. Lyrically, Sean taps into life, the good the bad and everything else that comes along with it,” said Wilbur.

Keep an ear out for what’s on the way from this punk rock band out of Northeastern Pennsylvania. With their songwriting precision and catchy tunes, it will be interesting to hear what will follow ”Up the Line.”

Listen to Old Daggers all major streaming platforms where you can play their new single as well as their three-song demo. They expect to release the second single before you know it, so follow along with their journey on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Tune into 979X’s “Locals Only” show Sundays from 7:00 to 8:00 to hear what Old Daggers and other incredible local rock acts have to offer.