In addition to live entertainment, Let the Music Play festival also features a cornhole tournament, tattoo artist, vendors, food, drinks, and more all day at the Noxen Fairgrounds on May 20.

Lance Thomas of Lance Thomas Band has helped organize Let the Music Play festival since the annual concert first began in 2020.

NOXEN — Let the Music Play Festival returns Saturday, May 20, to the Noxen Fairgrounds with live bands, a cornhole tournament, a tattoo artist, vendors, food, and just an overall great day in Wyoming County.

The lineup includes Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Kris & The Trainwrecks, Strawberry Jam, Lost at the Rodeo, and Lance Thomas Band. There will also be special guests performing acoustic sets between the main bands on the schedule.

The festival opens at 11:00 a.m. and music begins at 12:00 p.m. at the Noxen Fairgrounds. The headliner, Lance Thomas Band, closes out the full day of fun with their performance starting at 8:00 p.m.

With these hand-chosen local bands, attendees will experience representation from all different genres to make for a day that anybody can enjoy. You’ll get a little classic rock, blues, country, acoustic, hard rock, and just about everything in between with this mix of established local musicians.

Something new this year, acoustic artists will perform in-between the main acts. Let the Music Play has lined up special guests to keep the entertainment going while bands set-up and break-down between sets.

The festival is the brainchild of Lance Thomas of the Lance Thomas Band, who organizes the event each year. He says this is already the fourth one they’ve put on in four years. The Let the Music Play festival began in 2020 to get bands back on stage and get entertainment back to the people!

That first year, outdoor spaces just became permissible and a lot of bands weren’t even playing because all of the COVID restrictions. Now in 2023, they expect over 600 attendees to come out for this great day in Noxen Fairgrounds. But, it’s not really about that — it’s about the NEPA music & arts community!

“The day is about sharing the amazing music coming your way and connecting with those around you,” said Lance Thomas in a Facebook post this week.

In addition to the live entertainment, there will also be at least 15 vendors for food, gifts, and more! The Noxen Volunteer Fire Company graciously provides the venue for this NEPA music fest and takes care of food and drinks.

Tickets to Let the Music Play Festival are $20 in advance at $25 at the gates. The party goes on rain or shine!