Local lineups heat up as we draw closer to summer. From Thursday May 18 to Sunday May 21, catch established bands like Cheap Trick and Spin Doctors, scope out tribute bands like Brit Floyd and A Zeppelin Thing, and attend festivals like Let the Music Play and the Fine Arts Fiesta! There’s always plenty do to and see in NEPA.

This week’s cover photo: Frontman Gavin Rossdale and Bush arrive Thursday, May 18, to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza to open for show headliner and local favorite, Breaking Benjamin.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Fine Arts Fiesta

Various Artists

THURS, MAY 18 to SUN, MAY 21

–

Spin Doctors

FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.

Harry’s Bar

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, MAY 20, 10:30 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Kenneth Norton

THURS, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Antidepressants

FRI, MAY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.

Wine Creek Event Center

Cheap Trick

SUN, MAY 21, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Troy Rusnack

FRI, MAY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ashley Marquez

SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Jim Carro for “Southside Live”

FRI, MAY 19, 8:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Odyssey Lab

THURS, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.

–

Al Smith / John Morgan Kimock / Erik Santana / Alex Luquet

FRI, MAY 19, 7:30 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Seasons Duo

FRI, MAY 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

A Pair of Nuts

SAT, MAY 20, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Riley Loftus

THURS, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.

–

Young Lion

FRI, MAY 19, 9:00 P.M.

–

Downs By 5

SAT, MAY 20, 9:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Bobby Ventura

THURS, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

Ian Kirk

FRI, MAY 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SAT, MAY 20, 6:00 P.M.

Let the Music Play Festival

Lance Thomas Band, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Kris & The Trainwrecks, Strawberry Jam, and Lost at the Rodeo

SAT, MAY 20, 12:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Meg and Mare, American Buffalo Ghost @ Spring Fling 2023

SAT, MAY 20, 3:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Sarah Sings

THURS, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks 1 Guitar

FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Joup

SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo

SUN, MAY 21, 2:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

The 90’s Band @ The Executive Lounge

FRI, MAY 19, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jeffrey James Band @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, MAY 20, 9:30 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Brian Kibler

FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, MAY 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dina Hall

SUN, MAY 21, 3:00 P.M.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Another Day Dawns

THURS, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rob and Marty @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MAY 20, 2:00 P.M.

–

Cold Sweat @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, MAY 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tony Alosi @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, MAY 21, 2:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Social Call @ Breakers

FRI, MAY 19, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, MAY 19, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, MAY 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Breakers

SAT, MAY 20, 8:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, MAY 20, 9:30 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

A Zeppelin Thing – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

FRI, MAY 19, 10:00 P.M.

–

Spread Eagle

SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Brit Floyd

SUN, MAY 21, 7:30 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Classic Stones Live – Tribute to the Rolling Stones

SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

FRI, MAY 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

Willie Jack & The Northern Light

SAT, MAY 20, 9:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

The Amish Outlaws

FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.

