Local lineups heat up as we draw closer to summer. From Thursday May 18 to Sunday May 21, catch established bands like Cheap Trick and Spin Doctors, scope out tribute bands like Brit Floyd and A Zeppelin Thing, and attend festivals like Let the Music Play and the Fine Arts Fiesta! There’s always plenty do to and see in NEPA.
This week’s cover photo: Frontman Gavin Rossdale and Bush arrive Thursday, May 18, to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza to open for show headliner and local favorite, Breaking Benjamin.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Fine Arts Fiesta
Various Artists
THURS, MAY 18 to SUN, MAY 21
–
Spin Doctors
FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.
Harry’s Bar
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, MAY 20, 10:30 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Kenneth Norton
THURS, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Antidepressants
FRI, MAY 19, 8:00 P.M.
–
Friend of the Gypsy
SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.
Wine Creek Event Center
Cheap Trick
SUN, MAY 21, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Troy Rusnack
FRI, MAY 19, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ashley Marquez
SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Jim Carro for “Southside Live”
FRI, MAY 19, 8:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Odyssey Lab
THURS, MAY 18, 7:00 P.M.
–
Al Smith / John Morgan Kimock / Erik Santana / Alex Luquet
FRI, MAY 19, 7:30 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Seasons Duo
FRI, MAY 19, 6:00 P.M.
–
A Pair of Nuts
SAT, MAY 20, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Riley Loftus
THURS, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.
–
Young Lion
FRI, MAY 19, 9:00 P.M.
–
Downs By 5
SAT, MAY 20, 9:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Bobby Ventura
THURS, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
Ian Kirk
FRI, MAY 19, 6:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
SAT, MAY 20, 6:00 P.M.
Let the Music Play Festival
Lance Thomas Band, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, Kris & The Trainwrecks, Strawberry Jam, and Lost at the Rodeo
SAT, MAY 20, 12:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Meg and Mare, American Buffalo Ghost @ Spring Fling 2023
SAT, MAY 20, 3:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Sarah Sings
THURS, MAY 18, 6:00 P.M.
–
2 Chicks 1 Guitar
FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Joup
SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.
–
Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo
SUN, MAY 21, 2:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
The 90’s Band @ The Executive Lounge
FRI, MAY 19, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jeffrey James Band @ The Executive Lounge
SAT, MAY 20, 9:30 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Brian Kibler
FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shellshocked Churchills
SAT, MAY 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dina Hall
SUN, MAY 21, 3:00 P.M.
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Breaking Benjamin with Bush and Another Day Dawns
THURS, MAY 18, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rob and Marty @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MAY 20, 2:00 P.M.
–
Cold Sweat @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, MAY 20, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tony Alosi @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, MAY 21, 2:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Social Call @ Breakers
FRI, MAY 19, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, MAY 19, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, MAY 20, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Breakers
SAT, MAY 20, 8:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, MAY 20, 9:30 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
A Zeppelin Thing – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
FRI, MAY 19, 10:00 P.M.
–
Spread Eagle
SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Brit Floyd
SUN, MAY 21, 7:30 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Classic Stones Live – Tribute to the Rolling Stones
SAT, MAY 20, 8:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute
FRI, MAY 19, 8:00 P.M.
–
Willie Jack & The Northern Light
SAT, MAY 20, 9:00 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
The Amish Outlaws
FRI, MAY 19, 7:00 P.M.
