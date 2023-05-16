WILKES-BARRE, PA – Comedian David Spade scheduled to perform at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, September 24 as part of his “Catch Me Inside” Tour.

Tickets go to see David Spade live go on sale on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and presale for F.M. Kirby Members begins on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.

Funny guy, David Spade became a household favorite during his tenure as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”. For his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me”, Spade received nominations for a 1999 Emmy Award, Golden Globe, and American Comedy Award. He continues to be a box office draw, touring his stand-up shows nationwide, and still making a big impact in the world of comedy. His most recent stand-up special “Nothing Personal” debuted on Netflix in 2022.

Currently, Spade can be heard co-hosting his podcast “Fly on the Wall”, alongside fellow SNL alumni Dana Carvey. In each episode, they interview cast members, hosts, writers, and musical guests, as they share never-before told stories about their careers and how SNL’s cultural history has impacted their lives beyond the show.

The podcast premiered #1 in the comedy category and in the top five overall on Apple’s podcast chart and has since been nominated for Podcast Of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Now on its second season, the podcast has featured interviews with Sir Paul McCartney, Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Tom Hanks, and many more.

Spade also starred in the 2020 Netflix original comedy, THE WRONG MISSY. At the time of release, the film was the # 1 movie on Netflix and the eighth most-watched Netflix original movie in the company’s history. That same year, Spade also hosted his own late-night series “Lights Out with David Spade” on Comedy Central.

Other popular film credits throughout Spade’s fruitful career include Sony Pictures’ BENCHWARMERS and Paramount Pictures’ DICKIE ROBERTS: FORMER CHILD STAR, the latter which he co-wrote with Fred Wolf. Both opened # 1 at the box office and enjoyed critical and commercial success. Spade also co-starred with SNL alumnus Chris Farley in the films TOMMY BOY and BLACKSHEEP, the former for which the pair won a 1996 MTV Movie Award for “Best On-Screen Duo.” He has also appeared in REALITY BITES, LIGHT SLEEPER, CONEHEADS, and LOST & FOUND (which he also co-wrote the screenplay).

On the small screen, Spade starred in the CBS comedy “Rules of Engagement.” The show was produced by Sony’s Happy Madison Productions and centered around three men in different stages of their relationships: married, engaged, and single. The series enjoyed excellent ratings and critical success throughout all of its seven seasons. Spade has also had several well-received standup comedy specials, including Comedy Central’s “David Spade: My Fake Problems” in 2014.

Born in Birmingham, Michigan, and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, Spade began his career by performing stand-up comedy in clubs, theaters and colleges across the country. He made his television debut on SNL and was soon named the “Hot Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” by Rolling Stone Magazine. As a writer and a performer on SNL for five years, he is best known for his memorable characters including the sarcastic “Hollywood Minute” reporter on “Weekend Update” and catch phrases like “And you are…?” and “Buh-Bye!”.

Catch this famous comedian in Northeastern Pennsylvania this September in Wilkes-Barre when he arrives at the Kirby Center. The F.M. Kirby Center is a historic Art Deco-Moderne-style performing arts center. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

Ticket Prices are $45.00, $55.00, and $65.00 plus fees, and can be purchased at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office by calling 570-826-1100 or visiting during open business hours.