Pine Creek Academy, a new Pennsylvania pop-punk/alt-rock band, just launched this year and they’re ready to take the stage! Catch their music on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on Sundays during 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Although frontman and rhythm guitarist, Keith Gensure, participated in many music projects over the years, he wanted to start on his own under the pop-punk genre — his rock category of choice.

Once he was ready to start the band, everything fell into place. Gensure met bassist, Nicholas Metz, through their other band “Take the Name” and together, officially founded Pine Creek Academy. They then gathered Ben Santoro from Reading to play lead guitar and Ryan Coomer from Lebanon to play the drums. The band went public at the start of 2023.

Although pop-punk is their main genre, Pine Creek Academy prides themselves on putting their own spin on each song. The band uses distinct synths and other sounds to give each track its own “PCA brand.” Some songs are more on the pop side, while others lean more towards rock.

They feel there’s not just one band that they relate to most, each song has its own original sound, often times with influences in genres other than pop-punk.

“We try to blend together our own personal influences while keeping them fresh and new,” said Gensure.

Pine Creek Academy plays their first show at the HMAC in Harrisburg on May 17 with Like Pacific, signed to Pure Noise Records.

Shortly after on June 29, Pine Creek Academy is set to release their very first EP album, “Rewind.” The band is currently working on the finishing touches and, so far, they’ve launched three singles, all available for listening online now.

Their latest single, “Echo,” debuted in April off the upcoming release. Pine Creek Academy said it’s a super fun song…with a bit of a dark meaning.

“This song expresses how karma always finds its way around. It focuses on the saying what you give is what you get. No matter how much you run from it, eventually we all get what we deserve. Whether that be good or bad, karma will always find its way to you,” explained Gensure of the new single.

This brand new rock band loves what they do and they’re looking forward showing audiences what they bring to the stage under the Pine Creek Academy name.

“The best part of making music is being able to release what you’re truly feeling inside. It’s like having a diary but being able to perform everything inside of it to an audience,” said Gensure.

In addition to Pine Creek Academy, Gensure and Metz are also live members of the project, “Kulick,” and have toured with bands such as Sleeping With Sirens, The Spill Canvas, and Andy Black. They’ve also shared the stage with Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World, and other big names.

Most of them also had full-time jobs before deciding to pursue music. Gensure said he was five years into HVAC with his own house and multiple cars, but he sold it all to chase his dream — and he’s not planning on stopping anytime soon!

“The thing I like most about performing live is seeing people dance around to something we’ve created,” said Gensure. “I love it when people come to us and talk about how this song affected them personally. The fact of knowing you can change someone’s life with a simple song is mind blowing.”

This band has a lot in store for fans, in fact, they’re literally just getting started! Pine Creek Academy plans to continue writing and aims to string together a small tour. They also have an Emo Night coming up this summer. The band will continue growing and building, while they also seek tour management or a booking agency.

Follow along with this exciting new Pennsylvania pop-punk band, Pine Creek Academy, and keep an ear out for their latest on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on Sundays from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and all across Pennsylvania.