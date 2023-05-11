WILKES-BARRE — As we countdown to The Fine Arts Fiesta, they announced their Juried Art Show Winners for the 2023 Exhibit this week.

The award-winning works along with dozens of other Adult and Student Juried Show winners will be available for the public to enjoy in our galleries on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre during Fiesta 2023, running Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21.

The Fine Arts Fiesta on the Public Square has been running over 60 years and is the finest and oldest arts festival in Pennsylvania. The annual celebration of local arts is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. The Spin Doctors perform on Friday evening as the event headliner.

The 2023 Juried Art Show Winners are:

1. Image #1

Best of Adult Juried Exhibition & First Place Painting

“Self Portrait of a Self Portrait” in oil

Artist: Rosemary Luksha

Larksville, PA

2. Image #2

First Place of Adult Juried Sculpture

“Noah’s Ark” in wood

Artist: Matthew Howell

Wilkes-Barre, PA

3. Image #3

Best of Student Juried Exhibition

“Akita” in acrylic

Artist: Haylie Newell

Mountain Top, PA

A full list of winners can be found on the Fine Arts Fiesta website. For additional information or art commentary, please contact Visual Arts Chairman Gary Womelsdorf at 570.332.5689.