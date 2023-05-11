NEPA-Native, Mike Miz celebrates his new album, “Only Human,” this Friday, May 12 at River Street Jazz Café.

WILKES-BARRE — Mike Miz hosts his album release party at River Street Jazz Café on Friday, May 12.

Mike Mizwinski, better known as “Mike Miz”, is a singer-songwriter-guitarist from Northeastern Pennsylvania, who now resides in Nashville, Tennessee. Miz plays hundreds of shows each year and his known for his soulful, energetic performances. He’s got a beautiful voice, thoughtful lyrics, and a Americana rock sound with a funky, bluesy vibe.

His new album, “Only Human” is a ten-track record that made its official debut April 14. Fans, friends, and concert-goers will celebrate the CD release here in Wilkes-Barre Friday. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Miz has been releasing new singles off the record over the past year, including ‘Six Ways From Sunday” in March and “Understand’ in January. Now at the River Street Jazz Café, he will honor the album in full.

This artist is an original, multi-talented, Pennsylvania-made musician and we look forward to seeing what Miz brings to the stage for his homecoming show.

“Only Human” by Mike Miz was produced by Blackbird Record Label and is available now for listening.