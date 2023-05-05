The Loons play straight forward rock n’ roll music across NEPA and beyond. Catch their latest songs on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on Sundays starting at 7 p.m.

The Loons have now been playing classic, modern, and original rock n’ roll for 30 years. Over that time, they’ve even played famous music club, CBGB’s in New York City twice! The Bloomsburg-based rock band is made up of guitarist and vocalist Jerry Betz, bassist and vocalist Charlie Mausteller, lead guitarist Harry Davis, and drummer Chris Krepich.

Mausteller and Betz began making music together when they were just teenagers and formed their first band in high school. Although life took them in different directions after graduation, they reunited in 1995 and founded The Loons we still know and love today.

The Loons have three albums under their belt with their latest being “Sticky Sweet,” which debuted in 2022. “Bad Habit” is easily one of the most powerful singles off the record.

”Jerry hit a home run with ‘Bad Habit.’ It’s about the struggles of addiction from a father’s perspective and rooted in a true story. I think that’s the strongest song on the album in terms of emotional impact,” said Chris Krepich.

Although songs like “Bad Habit” touch on important topics, The Loons believe what sets them apart from other bands is that they don’t take themselves too seriously. Krepich said two of his favorite songs off the new album are “Sunflower” and “A Bomb” because well, “the grooves” just do it for him.

“We try to convey emotion in the music, but we don’t get too bogged down with heavy subject matter for the lyrics or get too technical with the music. I think it’s just good-time rock with a message,” said Krepich.

Jerry Betz said, “It’s okay to be serious and get things tight, but when it’s showtime — you have to have fun with it. If you don’t, it’s just work and it will show. We were always about having a good time and making it fun for all who come.”

They said their favorite show they’ve played so far was their most recent one, their Grand Finale at Southside Fire Company in Riverside, PA. “The venue was at capacity, and they were turning people away all night. We played a lot of original music and saw a lot of old friends who we had not seen in a while, so that was special,” said Krepich. “I think we are all still letting the glow of that last show shine as long as we can. We will start talking about reunion shows when Jerry can return from Florida. We are thinking maybe one late this year and then three to four a year as time permits, but nothing set in stone.”

The Loons will stay busy promoting their latest album, “Sticky Sweet” which was released in Summer of 2022. The 10-song record is available for listening on all popular streaming platforms, and they even have some physical CDs and USB drives still available.

As they go on 30 years as a band, The Loons say they always have and always will make and play music because they have to. “From a writer’s perspective, it’s very satisfying for me. It’s like building something or putting a huge puzzle together. When you finally have it built and all put together, it’s truly something to be proud of,” said Betz.

Krepich added, “It’s just a drive, you must create and collaborate with others to see where it will go. When you hit those magic moments, there’s no other feeling like it. And when the crowd is into it, when they make that connection with you, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Although The Loons as a unit don’t have a next show on the books yet, members Charlie Mausteller and Harry Davis will play an acoustic act with Dey St, a group Mausteller’s fiance’ sings for. Chris Krepich will also do a one-off set of standards like Sinatra, Elvis, etc. at Farmfest this August in Bloomsburg. Betz is currently working on his solo project in St. Petersburg, Florida but plans to head back to Pennsylvania when The Loons secure a reunion date.

Listen to “Sticky Sweet” by The Loons across listening platforms, or just tune in on Sundays to 979X to catch the “Locals Only” show, featuring NEPA rock bands for the full hour from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. with Lazy E.