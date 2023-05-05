Here’s where you can go tonight to celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2023 throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania with excellent deals, entertainment, and other excitement.

By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com

1. La Tolteca – Wilkes-Barre

This authentic Mexican restaurant in Wilkes-Barre, with their brand new outdoor patio, will host an excellent night full of music, food, and fun for Cinco de Mayo this year.

2. The Mines – Wilkes-Barre

The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Party starts at 9:00 at The Mines nightclub in Wilkes-Barre. Guests need to be 18 to party and 21+ to drink.

3. La Tonalteca – Scranton

La Tonalteca in Scranton/Dickson City area will hold drink specials for the holiday.

4. The Woodlands – Wilkes-Barre

The Woodlands celebrates Cinco de Mayo all day and night with food and drink specials all Friday and a lineup of no-cover entertainment.

5. Breaker Brewing Company – Wilkes-Barre

Lime and mango margarita slushies all weekend at Breaker Brewing. Their Minefire Blackberry Jalapeno Ale also makes a great pairing with Cinco de Mayo festivities.

6. Posh at SC – Scranton

From 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Cinco de Mayo, enjoy $5.00 margaritas and $2.00 Corona bottles at Posh! There will also be freesalsa and house tortilla chips, as well Cinco De Mayo food specials.

7. Burrito Loco Cantina & Grill – Dickson City

Burrito Loco in Dickson City is throwing a Cinco de Mayo party! There will be a mariachi band and lots more live entertainment.

8. Camelback Resort – Tannersville

Cinco de Mayo at Camelback Resort offers an unbeatable deal of free nachos on Friday, May 5, and 25% off lodging all weekend.

9. The Down Pour – Wilkes-Barre

The Down Pour in Wilkes-Barre has Cinco de Mayo food and drink specials for the occasion. Try some interesting dishes you won’t be able to get any other day!

10. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders – Moosic

PNC Field debuts new red Vejigantes hats, just in time for Cinco de Mayo! Get hosts their very first Copa de la Diversión game Friday, May 5, thanks to La Tolteca. Players will suit up as Los Vejigantes, and the field will celebrate Latin heritage in baseball with themed food, drinks, and music.

11. Bar Pazzo – Scranton

Scranton’s Bar Pazzo restaurant serves Cinco de Mayo dinner specials Friday night.

12. Back Mountain Brewing – Dallas

Dallas’ Back Mountain Brewing is holding Brewery Bingo for Cinco de Mayo. They’ll also appropriately have food truck, Taco Bout Us, there to feed the bingo players!

13. Bravo Tex-Mex – Pittston

This modern Mexican restaurant will host live music for Cinco de Mayo and their Instagram suggests some late night entertainment starting at 11 p.m. after Chris Zawatsky plays from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

14. VooDoo Brewing – Scranton

Voodoo Brewing in Scranton serves specialty craft cocktails and chef’s specials for Cinco De Mayo

15. Zack’s Taco Shack – Tannersville

Zack’s Taco Shack, right by Camelback, will host live music from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. with some Latin reggae roots.