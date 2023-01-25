Tired of the snow? Get out out the house and warm up with some live music! Here are all the bands and artists you can catch across Northeastern Pennsylvania from Friday, Jan 27 to Sunday, Jan 29.

The Woodlands

FRI, JANUARY 27, 9:00 P.M. WITH HAPPY HOUR FROM 9:00 – 11:00 P.M.

M-80 @ Club Evolution

SAT, JANUARY 28, 9:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ The Executive Lounge

***

F.M. Kirby Center

SAT, JANUARY 28, 8:00 P.M.

The Purple Xperience – Prince Tribute

***

Penn’s Peak

FRI, JANUARY 27, 8:00 P.M.

Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show

SAT, JANUARY 28, 8:00 P.M.

Jazz is Dead – 25th Anniversary Tour

***

River Street Jazz Café

FRI, JANUARY 27, 8:00 P.M.

Greg Kondrat Project with members of The Village Idiots

SAT, JANUARY 28, 7:00 P.M.

Souled Out

***

The V Spot

FRI, JANUARY 27, 9:00 P.M.

The Boastfuls

SAT, JANUARY 28, 9:00 P.M.

Green Light Go

***

Mohegan Sun Casino

FRI, JANUARY 27, 8:30 P.M.

The Grunge – 90s Rock @ Breakers

FRI, JANUARY 27, 9:30 P.M.

Cellar Sessions @ The Hive Taphouse

SAT, JANUARY 28, 8:30 P.M.

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

SAT, JANUARY 28, 9:30 P.M.

The Fuchery @ The Hive Taphouse

***

Mauch Chunk Opera House

FRI, JANUARY 27, 8:00 P.M.

The Gathering Gloom & Caligula Blushed – Music of The Cure & The Smiths

SAT, JANUARY 28, 8:00 P.M.

Us And Floyd – The Pink Floyd Experience

***

The Shawnee Inn

FRI, JANUARY 27, 7:00 – 10:00 P.M.

Juggernaut String Band @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, JANUARY 28, 2:00 – 5:00 P.M.

Adam McKinley @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SAT, JANUARY 28, 7:00 – 10:00 P.M.

Doc Pappa & The Renegade Ramblers @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

SUN, JANUARY 29, 2:00 – 5:00 P.M.

Andrew Tirado @ ShawneeCraft Taproom for Rhythm & Brews

***

The Dock on Wallenpaupack

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 6:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Jonny D – Fireside Live

***

Hotel Anthracite

SAT, JANUARY 28, 3:00 – 6:00 P.M.

Boots and Beer – Outdoor Live Music Series

***

The Keystone Stage

FRI, JANUARY 27, 10:00 P.M.

Rose Amp Presents: Hustle House 888

***

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

SAT, JANUARY 28, 8:00 P.M.

Down By 5