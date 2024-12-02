WILKES-BARRE – The holiday spirit is steaming into town! Join us at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, December 8, at 2:00 p.m. for a magical screening of the beloved holiday classic, “The Polar Express.”

This enchanting event is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends. Tickets are just $5 plus fees, making this a heartwarming and affordable event for all to enjoy. Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy to help brighten a child’s holiday.

The screening is generously sponsored by Building Blocks Learning Center, whose team will present festive holiday activity tables to spark creativity and fun before the show. In the spirit of giving, CASA of Wyoming Valley will host a toy drive, collecting gifts (wrapped and unwrapped) for children of all ages.

To add an extra sprinkle of magic, children (and adults!) are encouraged to wear their pajamas or dress up like characters from the film – a perfect homage to the movie’s timeless charm. Sweet treats will also be available for purchase to keep the holiday cheer going.

After the screening, there will be a special visit from an extraordinary guest—and yes, it’s who you think it is! Santa Claus himself will make an appearance for free photos with attendees and unforgettable memories for the entire family.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours.

The Polar Express, rated G, is presented by the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Flashback Cinema. Computer animated holiday film “The Polar Express” starring Tom Hanks follows a group of children who board the titular train as it travels towards the North Pole.

The fantastical trip was co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, who also guided audiences through the beloved adventures found in “Forrest Gump” and the “Back to the Future” trilogy. Since its release, sentiment for “The Polar Express” has done more than place it among Zemeckis’ greatest stories—it elevated the film to a modern holiday classic.