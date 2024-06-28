The era was a bygone one. “Dedicated to the One I Love” by The Mommas and the Pappas and “American Pie” by Don McLean were two of the biggest hits on the radio. As for films, The Graduate, Cool Hand Luke, and Deliverance were among just a few of the now-classic films debuting on the silver screen.

If you are not able to guess this time frame I speak of, we are talking about the late-1960’s and early- to mid-1970’s. Don’t worry if you couldn’t, I wasn’t even a tadpole yet in mama Donna’s belly. This was a particular time in our country where times were a changing and people were branching out to become rebellious and more carefree than prior generations.

The Bikeriders is the latest and greatest crime drama to grace our forefront and let me tell you, boy, are we lucky for it!

Starring Hollywood’s golden boy Austin Butler (Elvis) playing Benny, a reclusive, yet mysterious biker who wins over a reluctant, mousy girl from Chicago’s suburb named Kathy, played perfectly by Jodi Comer (The Last Duel) by pulling her into his web of seduction and charm.Very few actors have the looks and bravado that Mr. Butler has come to own. He even carries a James Dean, larger than life persona to his everyday acting chops and in interviews with the press.

What begins as an innocent biker group started by Johnny, played ferociously by Tom Hardy who is best known as Bane of The Dark Knight Rises, looking to band together and create allies, rather turns into a dangerous gang of outlaws that threatens not only the safety of their own tight group, but the loved ones who surround them. Benny must then choose between his love of his clan or the love of the woman who waits for him at home every night.

The Bikeriders resembles this generation’s “Goodfellas.” The always solid Tom Hardy (Inception) even carries a bit of Joe Pesci in him during this one. I couldn’t have been more impressed overall with this real-life story based on a book of the same title.

I found this one to be one of the more engaging, touching, and authentic films of this year so far. The Bikeriders should be regarded as a soon to be classic all in its own right. A stirring film that just narrowly misses the mark of pure cinematic perfection! Not for nothing, but it got my engine revving.

“The Bikeriders,” starring: Austin Butler, Jodi Comer, Tom Hardy

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “9” paws out of 10.